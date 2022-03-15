SALEM — The 34th annual 3-Class Shootout all-star basketball event will be held Saturday, March 26, at McCook Central Auditorium in Salem.
All three classes of boys’ and girls’ basketball will be represented by many of the top seniors in the state. Rosters will be announced as soon as they are finalized.
Play will begin at 2 p.m. with the Class AA girls against the Class A girls, followed by the Class B girls against the winner of the A/AA game at 3:30 p.m. The Class AA boys will face the Class A boys at 5:15 p.m., with the Class B boys facing the A/AA winner at 7 p.m.
A dunk contest will be held between the two boys’ contests.
