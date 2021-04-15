LENNOX — Vermillion athletes combined to win three events at the Lennox Invitational track and field meet, held Thursday in Lennox.
For the Tanager boys, Jakob Dobney won the 400-meter dash (52.7) and anchored Vermillion to victory in the 3200 relay (8:44.1). Riley Ruhaak, Joel Dahlhoff and Jack Freeburg ran the first three legs of the relay.
For the Vermillion girls, Grace Chaussee won the long jump with a mark of 15-6 1/4.
Lennox junior Alicia Ruud set a meet record in the 800-meter dash, finishing in 2:23.3. She also helped the Orioles to victories in the 1600 (4:21.3) and 3200 (10:14.8) relays, with Emily Plucker joining her on both relays.
Canton’s Fallan Lundstrom was the lone girl to win multiple individual events, sweeping the hurdle races. She took the 100-meter event in 16.8 seconds, and the 300-meter event in 49 seconds flat.
West Central had six wins on the girls’ side, with three runners teaming to sweep the sprint races. Emma Goehring, the 100-meter champ (13.6), also ran on the Trojans’ winning 400 (52.7) and 800 (1:51.7) relays. Lily Sidel also ran on both relays. Averi Schmeichel, the 200-meter champ (27.3), also ran on the winning 400 relay. Sadie Berg, the triple jump champ (32-10 3/4), anchored the 800 relay for West Central.
Sioux Falls Christian’s Madison VanderHaar won the 1600 (5:36.1) and anchored the Chargers’ winning medley relay (4:37.5).
On the boys’ side, Lennox’s Steven Christion was a three-event winner, taking the long jump (19-11 1/4), 100 (11.8) and 200 (23.6).
For the West Central boys, Derek Eidsness won the high jump (6-2) and anchored the Trojans to victory in the 1600 relay (3:41.4).
