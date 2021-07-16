SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota fifth-year seniors Zack Anderson and Ethan Bray have been named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District VI team announced by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). Both will be added to the national ballot for Academic All-America to be announced on August 12.
Anderson, a two-time Academic All-American, looks to add to his trophy case this summer after making his third-straight CoSIDA Academic All-District team. Only two athletes in South Dakota program history have won three career Academic All-America honors (Ciara Duffy, women’s basketball 2018-20; Jeff Nannen, men’s basketball 1978-80). Anderson graduated with his bachelor’s degree in general studies with a 3.35 grade-point average in May.
Anderson, a native of Parker, placed sixth in the high jump at the U.S. Olympic Trials in 7-3 (2.21m). He’s a five-time qualifier for the NCAA Championships and four-time All-American in the high jump. He cleared a personal best of 7-5 (2.26m) at the South Dakota Challenge this spring, breaking his own South Dakota school record and the Lillibridge Track Complex record. He won six meets during the outdoor season and jumped past 7-feet in eight competitions.
Bray garners CoSIDA Academic All-District honors for the first time. Bray graduated with his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice last year with a 3.35 grade-point average. He currently carries a 3.33 grade-point average in graduate school while pursuing a master’s degree in kinesiology and sport management.
Bray, hailing from Fishers, Indiana, placed third outdoors and fifth indoors at the NCAA Championships in the pole vault this year. He’s garnered three All-America honors in his career. He also qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials where he took 15th in 18-4 ½ (5.60m). Bray owns the second-best height in program history both indoors and outdoors. He cleared a personal best of 18-6 ½ (5.65m) in the pole vault at the SDSU Last Chance meet during the indoor season. He won nine event titles and vaulted past 18-feet at 13 meets in 2021.
