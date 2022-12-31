The Mount Marty University men’s basketball team turned a blowout into a sweat-it-out game, cutting 21 points off of Dordt’s largest lead before dropping an 82-73 decision to the Defenders in Great Plains Athletic Conference action on Saturday at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.
Bryce Coppock scored 19 points, Lucas Lorenzen scored 18 points and Jacob Vis scored 17 points for Dordt (12-2, 5-2 GPAC). Vis also had nine rebounds and Luke Rankin added six assists in the victory.
For Mount Marty, Tash Lunday flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 14 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Cole Bowen and Matthew Becker each had 12 points, with Bowen also posting eight rebounds and four assists. Kade Stearns added 11 points for the Lancers (5-11, 2-7 GPAC).
The first 25 minutes were not what the Lancers hoped to see in the first game after the Christmas break. The Defenders built a 43-19 halftime lead, then extended the margin to 29, 56-27, in the second half.
A Stearns three-pointer and a Becker layup got the Lancer offense going but Dordt kept scoring points. A Trey Hinote three-pointer had the Defenders up 66-42 with 9:50 left in the game.
From there the Lancers woke up.
“We didn’t make any adjustments at halftime,” said MMU head coach Collin Authier. “The guys did it.”
A 10-2 run, including six points in transition, pulled the Lancers to within 16, 68-52. Another 10-2 run pulled the Lancers within eight, 75-67, with 2:21 left.
“When we did what we were supposed to do, our scrambles and matchups defensively were much better,” Authier said.
But Coppock ended an eight-minute lull between field goals for Dordt, and the Defenders hit 5-of-8 from the line down the stretch to escape with the victory.
The Lancers were playing without starting post Lincoln Jordre, who was out due to illness. Another starter, Josh Arlt, was heavily taped up as he tried to play through injury.
Two non-starters provided key minutes in the contest, Will Turner and Becker.
“Will did a great job of handling the ball. Becker gave us some great minutes off the bench,” Authier said. “When you have opportunities, our guys need to continue to embrace it. We need everyone to be ready to play.”
The next opportunity comes on Wednesday, when the Lancers host Concordia. It is the second meeting with the Bulldogs, who beat Mount Marty 86-64 on Dec. 7 in Seward, Nebraska.
The concern, though, is more towards prayers for Concordia standout Tristan Smith, who was injured in the Bulldogs’ last game.
“Our prayers are for that young man and his family,” Authier said. “There are a lot of things bigger than basketball. His health is definitely a priority.”
