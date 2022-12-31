The Mount Marty University men’s basketball team turned a blowout into a sweat-it-out game, cutting 21 points off of Dordt’s largest lead before dropping an 82-73 decision to the Defenders in Great Plains Athletic Conference action on Saturday at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.

Bryce Coppock scored 19 points, Lucas Lorenzen scored 18 points and Jacob Vis scored 17 points for Dordt (12-2, 5-2 GPAC). Vis also had nine rebounds and Luke Rankin added six assists in the victory.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.