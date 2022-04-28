JAMESTOWN, N.D. — A trip to chilly North Dakota cooled off a hot Mount Marty softball team, as Jamestown swept the Lancers in Great Plains Athletic Conference action on Thursday.
The games had been scheduled for April 15, but a blizzard in North Dakota pushed the doubleheader to the final week of the regular season.
In the opener, Jamestown (21-21, 8-10 GPAC) rallied from a 3-0 deficit to claim a 4-3 victory.
Santina Zito doubled and singled for Jamestown. Gentrey Turin also had two hits. Gracie Fisher doubled and Sunny Halsey added a hit in the victory.
Abigail Thomas had two hits for Mount Marty. Sarah Hart and Raegan Harper each had a hit for the Lancers.
Katie Merchant pitched three innings of shutout relief for the win. Kaylee Rogers took the loss in relief of Maureena “Mo” Vornhagen, who struck out nine in her six innings of work.
Jamestown outlasted MMU 7-6 in the nightcap.
LaLa Romero, Megan Nieles, Zito and Steph Cota each had two hits for Jamestown. Merchant had the other hit.
Abigail Page went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI, and Kelly Amezcua went 3-for-4 with a home run for Mount Marty. Karlee Arnold doubled and singled. Harper also had two hits. Janaeh Castro and Elisabeth McGill each had a hit for the Lancers.
Kat Miska picked up the win, striking out nine. Rogers took the loss.
MMU (26-12, 15-5 GPAC) finishes the regular season at home against Briar Cliff, Saturday at 1 p.m. The doubleheader will mark Senior Day for the Lancers.
