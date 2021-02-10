ST. LOUIS—The Missouri Valley Football Conference has postponed the South Dakota-Western Illinois football game (Friday, Feb. 19) at the DakotaDome in Vermillion, South Dakota, due to Western Illinois’ COVID-19 protocols.
The game will be rescheduled for Saturday, April 17 at 1 p.m., and will be played in Vermillion. The April contest will be a featured telecast on the league’s television package, and it will air on ESPN3 or ESPN+, with network designation announced at a later date.
Valley Football athletically-related activities will take place only to the extent permitted by local environments and applicable national, state, local and institutional guidelines in order to safeguard the health and safety of participants, staff and fans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.