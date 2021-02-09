SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota sophomore Brithton Senior and senior Ethan Bray have been named the Summit League Men’s Track and Field Athletes of the Week, respectively, for the period ended Feb. 7.
Senior captured the 60-meter hurdles with a blistering time of 7.84 seconds at the Dakota Quad Classic. The season-best mark moves him to 15th in the NCAA and extends his Summit lead to .21 seconds. The time also broke the Shelly Ellig facility record.
Hailing from Hanover, Jamaica, Senior receives the Summit’s Track Athlete of the Week honor for the second time this season and fourth time in his career.
Bray improved his career indoor best by a quarter-inch to win the Dakota Quad Classic’s pole vault competition in 18-1 ¼ (5.52m). He ranks fifth in the NCAA this season and leads the nation’s No. 1 pole vault squad. Bray’s mark tops the Summit and ranks second in program history. The height also broke the Shelly Ellig facility record by a quarter-inch.
A native of Fishers, Indiana, Bray garners the Summit’s Field Athlete of the Week honor for the first time in 2021 and second time in his career.
The Coyotes compete Friday at the Division I Challenge in Topeka, Kansas, hosted by Washburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.