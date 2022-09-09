VERMILLION — Elizabeth Juhnke put up two match-high kill performances while Brooklyn Schram recorded her fourth double-double as South Dakota went 2-0 on day one of the South Dakota Classic.
The Coyotes defeated CSU Bakersfield in three sets (25-17, 25-23, 25-22) and West Virginia in four sets (29-27, 25-16, 16-25, 25-20). The four-set victory over West Virginia is South Dakota’s second win over a power five school this season.
The Coyotes wrap up the South Dakota Classic Saturday with a 6 p.m. matchup against Northern Colorado at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
USD 3, CSUB 0: Juhnke had a match-high 19 kills and 10 digs while Schram had a match-high 34 assists. Lolo Weideman followed the nine digs and five assists, and middle blocker Brynn Paumen put up 10 blocks for the Coyotes, including four solo blocks, in addition to her five kills. Evelyn Diederich had a team-high .368 hitting percentage, with eight kills and just one error.
CSUB received 10 kills and six digs from Hayley McCluskey while Laura De Pra put up 23 assists. Ava Palm added seven kills for the Roadrunners and Paige Calvin had 14 digs.
“I am really happy that our team was able to find a way to win that match in three sets,” said head coach Leanne Williamson. “We had moments where we were in system a lot and were able to score at a high level and a few moments where we lost our passing and had to take multiple swings in a rally because we were more predictable.”
USD 3, WVU 1: Juhnke recorded her fourth double-double of the season with a match-high 15 kills and 12 digs. Schram’s 45 assists and 13 digs were her fourth double-double as well. Harms followed with a season-high 13 kills and seven blocks, while Aimee Adams’ season-high 11 kills mark her second double-digit kill performance this season. Lolo Weideman held down the backcourt with her 18 digs, while Alaina Wolff had two services aces.
“I’m really proud of this team for fighting through this match,” said Williamson. “We knew it was going to be a battle going into it and that we were going to have to play pretty high-level volleyball. There were times that we really struggled, or we had individuals struggling, and other people were able to pick up that slack and that’s going to be really important for us as we move forward throughout the season.”
