VERMILLION — Elizabeth Juhnke put up two match-high kill performances while Brooklyn Schram recorded her fourth double-double as South Dakota went 2-0 on day one of the South Dakota Classic.

The Coyotes defeated CSU Bakersfield in three sets (25-17, 25-23, 25-22) and West Virginia in four sets (29-27, 25-16, 16-25, 25-20). The four-set victory over West Virginia is South Dakota’s second win over a power five school this season.

