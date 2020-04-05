The South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association has announced the girls’ basketball Academic All-State list for the 2019-20 season.
To be honored, a senior athlete, manager or statistician must have a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, and have participated for at least three seasons.
Here are the area honorees:
YANKTON: Madison Wuebben, Payton Wolfgram, Sadie Fedders, Morgan Strahl, Kelsey Oswald, Billi Jo Dayhuff (manager)
AVON: Madyson Cameron, Cassie Voigt
BERESFORD: Molly Ebert, Jaycee Fischer, Jordyn Fischer, Kennedy Goblirsch, Katie Knutson, Jessica Niles, Summer Roelke
BON HOMME: Ciera Himes
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON: Kenna Curry, Emily Henze, Lily Kempf, Riley Donnelly, Hanna Fetterman
FREEMAN: Emily Miller, Isabel Sayler, Jaimie Glanzer
IRENE-WAKONDA: Malloy O’Malley, Alison Logue, abbey Emmick, Adison Johnke
PARKER: Paityn DeBoer, Rayna Mohr
PARKSTON: Sydney Wickersham, Ellie Weidenbach, Izzy Hohn, Hannah Braley
PLATTE-GEDDES: Raegan Stegmeier, Miranda Chaney, Haley Hoffman
TRIPP-DELMONT-ARMOUR: Kianna Payer, Hope Neugebauer
VERMILLION: Morgan Kerkman, Lexi Saunders, Kenzie Mockler
VIBORG-HURLEY: Katie Johansen
WAGNER: Maesa Dvorak, Danielle Twiss
