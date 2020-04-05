The South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association has announced the girls’ basketball Academic All-State list for the 2019-20 season.

To be honored, a senior athlete, manager or statistician must have a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, and have participated for at least three seasons.

Here are the area honorees:

YANKTON: Madison Wuebben, Payton Wolfgram, Sadie Fedders, Morgan Strahl, Kelsey Oswald, Billi Jo Dayhuff (manager)

AVON: Madyson Cameron, Cassie Voigt

BERESFORD: Molly Ebert, Jaycee Fischer, Jordyn Fischer, Kennedy Goblirsch, Katie Knutson, Jessica Niles, Summer Roelke

BON HOMME: Ciera Himes

ELK POINT-JEFFERSON: Kenna Curry, Emily Henze, Lily Kempf, Riley Donnelly, Hanna Fetterman

FREEMAN: Emily Miller, Isabel Sayler, Jaimie Glanzer

IRENE-WAKONDA: Malloy O’Malley, Alison Logue, abbey Emmick, Adison Johnke

PARKER: Paityn DeBoer, Rayna Mohr

PARKSTON: Sydney Wickersham, Ellie Weidenbach, Izzy Hohn, Hannah Braley

PLATTE-GEDDES: Raegan Stegmeier, Miranda Chaney, Haley Hoffman

TRIPP-DELMONT-ARMOUR: Kianna Payer, Hope Neugebauer

VERMILLION: Morgan Kerkman, Lexi Saunders, Kenzie Mockler

VIBORG-HURLEY: Katie Johansen

WAGNER: Maesa Dvorak, Danielle Twiss

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.