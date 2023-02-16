OMAHA, Neb. – A game-high 27 points from Omaha’s Frankie Fidler helped UNO to an 80-72 win over South Dakota Thursday night at Baxter Arena. 

The win helped the Mavericks snap two losing streaks at once. Omaha had lost nine straight coming into tonight’s game and had dropped the last seven games to South Dakota in the series. The Mavericks improved to 8-20 (4-12 Summit) on the year while the Coyotes lost their third straight game and fell to 11-16 (6-9 Summit) this season. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.