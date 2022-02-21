CORSICA — Freeman Academy-Marion downed Burke 69-60 in the championship of the Great Plains Conference Classic, Saturday in Corsica.
Connor Epp finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Freeman Academy-Marion. Thalen Schroeder scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Dante Butler added 10 points in the victory.
Bryce Frank led Burke with 19 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Ben Witt had 15 points and four assists. Brogan Glover scored 13 points and Nick Nelson grabbed eight rebounds for the Cougars.
Freeman Academy-Marion, 17-2, finishes the regular season at Flandreau Indian on Friday. Burke, 16-3, finishes the regular season at Avon on Friday.
FR. ACAD.-MAR. (17-2) 21 14 12 22 — 69
BURKE (16-3) 14 8 25 13 — 60
Centerville 61, Corsica-Stickney 47
CORSICA — Centerville held Corsica-Stickney to four fourth-quarter points in a 61-47 victory over the Jaguars in the Great Plains Conference Classic, Saturday in Corsica.
Aiden Bobzin scored 15 points to lead Centerville. Leny Ciprian had 11 points and four assists. Cole Edberg finished with 11 rebounds and four assists. Malachi Brouwer added seven rebounds and three steals in the victory.
Tyson Wentland led Corsica-Stickney with 26 points. Taven Burke added 11 points.
CORSICA-STICKNEY (12-6) 14 9 20 4 — 47
CENTERVILLE (11-8) 13 20 13 15 — 61
TDA 50, Gayville-Volin 43
CORSICA — Tripp-Delmont-Armour used three players in double figures to claim a 50-43 victory over Gayville-Volin in the Great Plains Conference Classic, Saturday in Corsica.
Carson Koehn scored 16 points to lead TDA. Riley Spaans had 11 points and six rebounds. Isaac Wunder netted 10 points. Mason Reiner posted four assists and three steals, and Brandon Bialas added three steals in the victory.
Kyle Hirsch led Gayville-Volin with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Andrew Gustad scored 10 points and Nate Quatier had three steals for the Raiders.
TDA hosts Colome on Friday in Armour. Gayville-Volin begins Region 5B play next week.
TRI-DEL-ARM (9-10) 14 9 12 15 — 50
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (11-9) 8 10 13 12 — 43
Scotland 56, Marty 46
CORSICA — Ashton Dennis scored 17 points to lead Scotland past Marty 56-46 in the Great Plains Conference Classic, Saturday in Corsica.
Stephen Johnson finished with 12 points for Scotland. Nick Harrington added five assists and five steals in the victory.
Greg Zephier and Benicio Zephier each scored 11 points for Marty, with Benicio Zephier also recording eight rebounds and six steals. Terrill Rave grabbed 13 rebounds. Lawrence Rouse added 11 rebounds.
Scotland begins Region 5B play next week. Marty finishes the regular season at Pine Ridge on Friday.
Alcester-Hudson 47, Avon 36
CORSICA — Ethan Bovill scored 20 points to lead Alcester-Hudson past Avon 47-36 in the Great Plains Conference Classic, Saturday in Corsica.
Dominic Vanegdom finished with 10 points and nine rebounds for Alcester-Hudson. Mateo Kleinhans had three assists and Evan Brown added three steals in the victory.
Lincoln Thury posted 13 points, and Landon Thury had 12 points and five assists for Avon.
Alcester-Hudson begins Region 5B Tournament play next week. Avon finishes the regular season at home against Burke on Friday.
AVON (3-16) 8 14 10 4 — 36
ALCESTER-HUDSON (3-17) 11 9 11 16 — 47
AC-DC 73, Colome 71
CORSICA — Andes Central-Dakota Christian put four players in double figures, including a double-double from Mason Olson, in a 73-71 victory over Colome in the Great Plains Conference Classic on Saturday in Corsica.
Olson led AC-DC with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Rizon Clark had 16 points. Julius Bruguier posted 14 points and eight rebounds. Cameron Sybesma had 12 points and eight rebounds. Nolan Black Cloud finished with four assists and Garth Maas added four steals in the victory.
Joseph Laprath scored a game-high 30 points to lead Colome. Billy Looking Cloud added 14 points and three steals.
AC-DC begins Region 5A play on March 1. Colome finishes the regular season on Friday in Armour against Tripp-Delmont-Armour.
AC-DC (2-18) 16 22 14 21 — 73
COLOME (3-16) 24 10 15 22 — 71
