Seniors Regan Garry, Annika Gordon and Lainie Keller, and junior Tori Vellek were named to the all-Eastern South Dakota Conference team for softball, announced Wednesday.
Garry posted a 7-8 overall record, striking out 24 batters in 75 innings pitched. At the plate she batted .254 overall, posting two home runs and 13 RBI.
Gordon batted .371 with two home runs and 34 runs scored. She also had four doubles and a team-high three triples.
Keller batted .488 with one home run and 20 RBI. She also had seven doubles.
Vellek batted .443 with 24 RBI.
