ALBION, Neb. — Crofton went 2-1 in the Boone Central volleyball tournament on Saturday in Albion, Nebraska.
Oakland-Craig beat Crofton 27-25, 25-22. No statistics were reported.
Crofton earned 2-0 victories over O’Neill and Central City.
Crofton, 6-2, hosts Boone Central on Tuesday.
Crofton 2, O’Neill 0
ALBION, Neb. — Crofton swept Mid-State Conference rival O’Neill 25-20, 25-15 in the Boone Central volleyball tournament on Saturday.
Caitlin Guenther led Crofton with nine kills, four assisted blocks and three ace serves. Lexi Wiebelhaus finished with seven kills and two ace serves. Sammie Allen posted 12 assists and nine digs, Jaida Allen had 11 assists and Madelyn Eilers added four assisted blocks in the victory.
Olivia Young finished with four kills, nine digs and two assisted blocks to lead O’Neill. Autumn Hilker posted two ace serves and two assisted blocks. Hannah Hilker had eight assists and Aubrey Jackson added four kills for the Eagles.
Crofton 2, Central City 0
ALBION, Neb. — Crofton rolled past Central City 25-13, 25-17 in the Boone Central Tournament on Saturday.
Jaisie Janssen had five kills, four assisted blocks and three ace serves to lead a balanced Crofton attack. Sammie Allen finished with six kills and nine assists. Lexi Wiebelhaus posted four kills and two ace serves, Jaida Allen had 13 assists and five digs and Caitlin Guenther added four kills in the victory.
Brookly Richardson had 14 assists for Central City. Makayla Enevolsen posted five kills, Sydni Homolka finished with four kills and Addie Buhlke added seven digs in the effort.
