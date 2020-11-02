Everything is about to be the ‘last’ for Karlee McKinney.
The season opener. The home opener. The final opportunity to lead her team. The final, well, everything.
“It’s kind of surreal,” said McKinney, a senior guard on the Mount Marty University women’s basketball team.
“I remember coming in as a freshman and being bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, and now I’m like, ‘Dang, we only have 25 games left.’ It’s hard to explain.”
This season — which begins Nov. 3 at Waldorf University (Forest City, Iowa) — also marks the final opportunity for McKinney and her four other senior teammates a chance to lead the Lancers into the postseason.
Mount Marty finished with a 13-16 record last season and did not qualify for the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Tournament.
“There were a lot of close games last year where we fell short, and we were disappointed,” McKinney said.
“We know what we need to work on; we have those key points we focus on a lot in practice.”
Although the Lancers won six of their seven non-conference games a season ago, they were 7-15 in GPAC action.
“We tell them quite often, ‘It’s ok to be disappointed. We should’ve been a better basketball team than we were last season,’” third-year head coach Todd Schlimgen said.
“I think the kids know that and they’ve done a good job getting ready to compete.”
Mount Marty lost four of its top-five scorers from last season and will turn the reins over to a group that features many new faces — more than half of the roster is newcomers (including 11 freshmen, transfers and others).
“It’ll be different positions and different adjustments,” McKinney said. “There will be a lot of people playing this year that didn’t even touch the court last season.
“A lot of people will have to step up, but I think everybody is excited.”
McKinney is the top returning scorer (11.1 ppg in 17 games), and the Lancers also bring back sophomore Bailey Kortan (4.5 ppg), sophomore Lexi Hochstein (3.3 ppg), junior Callie Otkin (3.2 ppg), junior Kayla Jacobson (3 ppg), junior Alexsis Kemp (2.6 ppg) and senior Peyton Stolle (2.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg).
Mount Marty also brings back senior Sarah Castaneda, who missed all of last season with an injury, and junior Megan Hirsch, who has returned to the program after two year away from MMU.
It’s also likely that some of the freshmen will see significant action this season.
“We’re maybe deeper and more athletic this season, so it’ll be a different-looking team,” Schlimgen said.
Utilizing that athleticism will be crucial for the Lancers, he added.
“We need to use our quickness and speed,” Schlimgen said. “We’re trying to do some more full-court stuff offensively and defensively, but we can do all of that while still being sound at what we’re doing.”
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Lancers weren’t able to do their normal spring workouts and couldn’t scrimmage in the summer, and they also weren’t able to gather for an annual team bonding excursion.
What they did do, however, was engage in a kind of book study where the coaches and players talked about playing in the present and about the details involved in a larger journey.
“When we do those things, I think we have a chance to have a really good basketball team,” Schlimgen said.
Playing in the present — or, in other words, not looking ahead — is especially important within the GPAC, perennially one of the toughest conferences in NAIA. A season ago, the league qualified five teams to the national tournament.
“In our league, if you make a mistake, it immediately hurts you,” Schlimgen said. “In some conferences, you can make a mistake and get away with it, but here, anything gets exaggerated.”
Either way, the Lancers feel like they have the pieces in place to take the next step in the GPAC this season, according to McKinney.
“I think we know what we need to do, and we know what’s coming, so if we practice and focus on those key points, I think it’ll be a promising season,” she said.
Outside of its 22 conference games, Mount Marty will play only three non-conference games this season. After the opener at Waldorf, the Lancers will face Presentation College and Valley City State at the NAIA Classic in Sioux Falls.
