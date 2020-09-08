A number of area programs have adjusted their upcoming schedules for various reasons.
— The Yankton cross country team will now attend the Watertown Invitational on Thursday, Oct. 1. The Bucks and Gazelles had been scheduled to attend the South Sioux City, Nebraska, Invitational, which has been cancelled.
— Due to a number of Canistota students currently being under quarantine, the Viborg-Hurley at Canistota volleyball match, scheduled for Sept. 8, will be played on Monday, Oct. 12. Canistota will also no longer attend a triangular at Platte-Geddes, scheduled for Sept. 19.
— The Scotland Invitational cross country meet, scheduled for Sept. 8, will now be held on Sept. 10. A number of area programs are scheduled to participate.
— The Vermillion boys’ golf invitational, scheduled for Sept. 9, has been postponed to Wednesday, Sept. 16. Start time will be 9 a.m. at The Bluffs Golf Course.
To report a schedule change, coaches and/or athletic directors are encouraged to contact the Press & Dakotan at sports@yankton.net, by fax at 1-605-665-0288 or by phone at 1-605-665-7811, ext. 106.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.