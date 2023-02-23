MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — South Dakota swimming and diving set four school records on Wednesday during day one of the Summit League Championships inside Freeman Aquatic Center on the University of Minnesota campus.
The Coyote men and women set school records in all four relays swam on the opening day, the 200 medley and 800 free with three of the four earning All-Summit League honors with top three finishes.
The foursome of Tatum O’Shea, Taylor Buhr, Cassie Ketterling and Christina Spomer opened the championships with a school record effort of 1:41.35 in the 200 medley relay while finishing fourth.
The men’s quartet of Adam Fisher, Jack Berdahl, Mack Sathre and Zachary Kopp touched the wall in 1:26.23 in the 200 medley relay while narrowly finishing second in the race.
The team of Emily Kahn, Camilla Brogger-Andersen, Skyler Leverenz and Sara Mayer eclipsed a six-year old school record in the 800 free relay with a final time of 7:22.45 while placing second in the race. Kahn, a sophomore, led off with a 1:48.78 split which ranks second all-time on the school’s 200 free chart.
South Dakota men, meanwhile, broke a five-year old mark in the 800 free relay as Matthew Sorbe, Alec Thomas, Connor Mes and Parker Sonnabend finished in 6:37.72, good for third place. Sorbe, a freshman, led off in 1:38.59, the third fastest 200 free time in school history.
Stella Fairbanks, a junior, earned All-Summit League honors for the third consecutive season in the one-meter diving event when she placed third with a finals point total of 254.05.
Mady Schmidt, a freshman, finished eighth (225.60) while Kayla Middaugh was ninth and Samantha Mersnick 10th.
Thursday’s second day will see three individual races – 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free – plus the 200 free relay on the schedule. Prelims begin at 10 a.m. with finals at 5:30 p.m.
