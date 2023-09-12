HURON — The Yankton Gazelles earned a 4-0 victory over Huron in Eastern South Dakota Conference girls’ soccer action, Tuesday in Huron.

Iyana Becker and Eleanor Johnson each had a goal and an assist for Yankton. Keira Christ and Chloe Blom each scored a goal. Jordan Schaefer added an assist in the victory.

