HURON — The Yankton Gazelles earned a 4-0 victory over Huron in Eastern South Dakota Conference girls’ soccer action, Tuesday in Huron.
Iyana Becker and Eleanor Johnson each had a goal and an assist for Yankton. Keira Christ and Chloe Blom each scored a goal. Jordan Schaefer added an assist in the victory.
Hannah Kruger and Elaina Mohnen combined on the shutout in goal for Yankton. The duo did not face a shot.
Yankton, 4-4-1 overall and 2-2-1 in the ESD, hosts unbeaten Mitchell (9-0) on Thursday at Crane-Youngworth Field.
Yankton claimed a 10-0 victory in the JV match.
Jaden Schaefer scored three goals and Becker and Addison Brodeur each scored twice for Yankton. Mikayla Rutjes, Kylie Bentley and Auviana Seiler each scored in the victory.
