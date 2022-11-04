SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota swimming and diving closed out a strong first day of the Coyote Extravaganza with a 9-1 dual record on Friday inside the Midco Aquatic Center.
The Coyote men posted a 3-1 mark while the women went a perfect 6-0 during the meet which totals seven women’s teams and five men’s teams.
South Dakota men posted victories over Augustana (141-70), South Dakota State (126-85) and St. Thomas (129-83) while falling to St. Cloud State (78-140).
The Coyote women, meanwhile, scored wins over South Dakota State (145-77), Augustana (132-91), St. Cloud State (154-69), Northern Iowa (123-100), St. Thomas (163-60) and Sioux Falls (154-66).
Coach Jason Mahowald, in his 18th season, moved over 150 career dual meet victories here on Friday.
South Dakota captured eight individual events out of the 26 that were contested on day on while the women’s team came away victorious in both relay’s, the 400 medley and 200 free.
Camilla Brogger-Andersen, a freshman, won a pair of individual events by touching the wall first in the 500 free in 5:08.75 and the 200 free in 1:54.77.
The women’s team had four others secure individual event wins on the opening day of the two-day meet.
Emily Kahn won the 100 free (51.62), Cassie Ketterling the 100 fly (56.70), Stella Fairbanks (259.90) the one-meter diving competition and Taylor Buhr the 100 breaststroke (1:05.08).
The meet started with the women’s foursome Tatum O’Shea, Buhr, Ketterling and Kahn swimming to a win in the 400 medley relay in 3:53.53. Kahn and Ketterling joined Skyler Leverenz and Christina Spomer to win the 200 free relay in 1:36.37.
Keegan Henning and Jack Berdahl secured individual wins for the men’s team on day one.
Henning captured the 500 free in 4:47.60 and Berdahl the 100 breast in 56.79.
Runner-up performances came from Adam Fisher in the 100 back (51.45), Aidan Gantenbein in the 100 fly (51.89), Zachary Kopp in the 50 free (20.81) and Alec Thomas in the 200 free (1:43.82).
Sara Mayer touched in second place in the 100 fly (58.32), as did Kayla Middaugh, who posted a personal best in the one-meter diving competition 257.25 to leap frog teammate Samantha Mersnick into ninth on the all-time charts.
The second and final day of the Coyote Extravaganza begins at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday.
