Wagner and Viborg-Hurley faced off on Saturday night to finish off the Sacred Hoops Basketball Classic. Wagner was able to build a three-point lead at half and continue to add to it for a 63-41 win.
Wagner was the first to score, building a 3-0 lead in the first minute and a half of the game. Coral Mason, a senior for Viborg-Hurley, was able to tie it up after sinking a three. Shortly after, Mason made a layup to give the Cougars their first lead of the night. The first quarter had a total of two tied games and five lead changes, with Wagner being up 14-13 after a last second layup.
The first half of the game was a high scoring affair for both teams, with a total of eight three-pointers being made between the two.
Emma Yost, a senior for the Wagner Red Raiders, led her in team in scoring tonight with 17 points.
Coral Mason, a senior for the Cougars, led her team with 15 points tonight.
The teams went into halftime with Wagner leading 25-22. Cougars head coach, Molly Mason, was happy with the first half and went into the locker room to prepare her team for last 16 minutes.
“I was very pleased going into halftime, we played a great first half and were right where we needed to be,” said Viborg-Hurley’s head coach, Molly Mason. “We came into the game focusing on what we could control and just coming out and executing as much as we could.”
Despite it being a close game at half, Wagner was able to start pulling away in the third quarter, going on a 19-10 run.
“We were able to come out in the second half and start contesting their shots,” said Wagner’s head coach, Michael Koupal. “We were able to make adjustments, and did a good job of doing that. The girls are good playing on the fly.”
Viborg-Hurley’s defense was able to stay strong and take plays away from Wagner’s Ashlyn Koupal. However, senior Emma Yost was able to step up and make the needed plays for Wagner to slowly run away with the game.
“Emma did an awesome job tonight and was able to be physical and stay strong. She is a selfless player and it was fun to watch her play and excel,” said coach Koupal.
The Cougar’s Shelby Lyons, was able to make necessary plays and shots for her team when they needed her. Lyons had eight points in the game, with six of them being three-pointers.
“She did a great job stepping up and making shots tonight. [Wagner] was really packing it in the middle and her ability to take kick outs and make shots really kept us going,” said coach Mason.
Wagner went on a 38-19 run in the second half, with the team sinking five 3-pointers. Back-to-back three’s in the third kept the Cougars down, forcing a timeout with 3:00 minutes left in the quarter. The momentum never left Wagner’s team for the rest of the game.
Both teams plan to use this game to help them learn and prepare for the rest of the regular and post-season games.
“This game was important for us moving forward. Being able to play Wagner is only going to make us better,” said Viborg-Hurley’s coach. “We were able to learn and adjust throughout the game and it will prepare us for the rest of the season.”
“We take games one at a time and our girls were able to respond well to a close score at half time,” Said coach Koupal, “We haven’t had a lot of games like tonight and it will help us moving forward.”
Wagner moves to 16-1 on the season after this game and will travel to Tripp-Delmount-Armour on Tuesday.
Viborg-Hurley is now 14-2 overall and travels to Parker on Tuesday.
