Wagner and Viborg-Hurley faced off on Saturday night to finish off the Sacred Hoops Basketball Classic. Wagner was able to build a three-point lead at half and continue to add to it for a 63-41 win.

Wagner was the first to score, building a 3-0 lead in the first minute and a half of the game. Coral Mason, a senior for Viborg-Hurley, was able to tie it up after sinking a three. Shortly after, Mason made a layup to give the Cougars their first lead of the night. The first quarter had a total of two tied games and five lead changes, with Wagner being up 14-13 after a last second layup.

