LEXINGTON, Ky. – The South Dakota volleyball team received the American Volleyball Coaches Association Team Academic Award for the 2019-20 season. South Dakota is one of 227 Division I schools to make the list and one of 1,313 total teams to be honored, a record, breaking the 1,130 mark from a year ago.
The award honors collegiate and high school volleyball teams that displayed excellence in the classroom during the school year by maintaining at least a 3.30 cumulative team GPA on a 4.0 scale or a 4.1 cumulative team GPA on a 5.0 scale.
The Coyotes, who posted a 3.88 team GPA during the spring semester and has a cumulative GPA of 3.70, were named to the AVCA Team Academic Honor Roll that in 2020 went to the NCAA Division I team’s with the top 46 GPA’s nationwide.
