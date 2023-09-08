MILBANK — The Vermillion Tanagers won in overtime against the Milbank Bulldogs 22-20 Friday.
The Tanagers’ Nolan Nygren passed for 66 yards with two touchdowns in the contest. Peterson had 65 receiving yards and a touchdown.
Milbank’s Garrett Mertens gained 97 yards on the ground, scoring one touchdown. Emmett Hanson had 38 receiving yards and scored one touchdown. On defense, he registered two sacks.
Vermillion’s record is 1-2 and Milbank is now 2-1.
Vermillion hosts West Central on Sept. 15. Milbank travels to Dakota Valley Sept 15.
Avon 52, Gayville-Volin 22
AVON — Aziah Meyer rushed for 234 yards and five touchdowns as the Avon Pirates won 52-22 against Gayville-Volin Friday.
Additionally for Avon, Tyler Tjeerdsma scored a touchdown. Paxton Bierema threw for 45 passing yards and a touchdown. Defensively for the Pirates, Randall Powers got two sacks.
The Raiders’ Spencer Karstens posted 111 passing yards with one touchdown.
The Pirates’ record is 3-1 and the Raiders are 1-2.
The Avon Pirates will play against Hitchcock-Tulare Sept. 15. Gayville-Volin hosts Centerville on Sept. 15.
Parkston 16, Hanson 6
PARKSTON – Parkston was able to pick up a 16-6 home win over Hanson Friday.
Luke Bormann helped lead the Parkston Trojans, scoring two touchdowns on 16 rushes in the game. Bormann also scored both Trojan two-point conversions, rushing both times to find the end zone.
Defensively, Will Jodozi helped the Trojans keep Hanson to six points, getting 13 solo tackles throughout the night. Brayden Jervik followed with seven solo tackles.
Parkston improves to 4-0 on the season The Trojans’ next game is on Friday against Oldham-Ramona-Rutland.
Hanson’s record falls to 2-2 and will have a bye week. Their next game is set for Sept. 22at Canistota.
Mount Vernon-Plankinton 55, Scotland-Menno 14
SCOTLAND – Mount Vernon-Plankinton used a 29-6 first quarter to get lead on the way to a 55-14 victory over the Scotland-Menno Trappers in high school football on Friday evening.
MV-P scored the first 21 points in the contest to take a quick lead.
Logan Sayler scored the first touchdown for Scotland-Menno, getting a 75-yard kickoff return to cut the lead to 21-6.
Nobody was able to score in the second quarter, but the Titans came out of halftime in a dominant fashion, scoring three more times. One of the touchdowns came from a 30-yard interception.
Trent Guthmiller scored the final touchdown for the Trappers, getting to the end zone on a one-yard run. The Trappers had their second failed two-point conversion of the night following a touchdown.
The final score of the night happened in the fourth quarter, with MVP rushing 13-yards for the touchdown. Their two-point conversion also failed, bringing the final score to 55-12.
For Scotland-Menno, Guthmiller rushed the ball six times for 41 yards and a touchdown and Jayce Walloch had one reception for nine yards. Defensively, Walloch and Tate Plooster led with four solo tackles.
MVP was led by Zach Baker’s 41-yards on six rushing attempts and two solo tackles.
Scotland-Menno’s record moves to 0-4 and will host Baltic on Friday for their next game.
Mount Vernon-Plankinton’s record improves to 3-1, with their next game being on Saturday against Rapid City Christian.
Bloomfield 38, Tri County Northeast 0
EMERSON, Neb. — The Bloomfield Bees registered a 38-0 victory over the Tri County Northeast Wolfpack Friday in football action.
For the Wolfpack, Michael Dickens rushed for 51 yards. Defensively, Bryan Isom totaled 10 tackles.
Bloomfield, 2-1, hosts Osmond Sept. 15. Tri County Northeast, 2-1, plays at Wakefield Sept. 15.
Alcester-Hudson 62, Garretson 7
GARRETSON — Alcester-Hudson beat Garretson 62-7 in prep football action on Friday.
Rushing lead Tommy Walth who registered 140 yards with three touchdowns. Mateo Kleinhans posted a 65-yard rush with one touchdown. Ethan Brown added a rush of 59 yards and one touchdown. Jose Topete-Lopez notched a 54-yard rush and scored two touchdowns. Owen Serck got three and half sacks. Aden Moller posted four and half sacks. Darin Dykstra registered six and half.
The Blue Dragons scored their touchdown off an interception return of 42 yards. Tyler Edmundson got three and half sacks. Brock Bonte posted four and half sacks.
Alcester-Hudson, 4-0, hosts Chester on Sept. 15. The Blue Dragons, 0-4, will play Parkston Sept 22.
Corsica-Stickney 54, Centerville 14
CENTERVILLE — Corsica-Stickney downed Centerville 54-14 in prep football action on Friday in Centerville.
For Centerville, Alec Austin passed for 160 yards and two touchdowns, both to Noah Schoenfelder, and rushed for 32 yards. Schoenfelder finished with two catches for 100 yards.
Austin led the Centerville defense with 10 tackles, including a sack and two for loss. James Buckneberg made nine stops, including one for loss.
Corsica-Stickney, 3-1 and winners of three straight, host Burke on Sept. 15. Centerville, 1-3, travels to Gayville-Volin on Sept. 15.
