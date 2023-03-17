RAPID CITY — In the heat of the moment, Rugby Ryken was just having fun in the Yankton Bucks’ 69-66 overtime Class AA semifinal victory over the Sioux Falls Jefferson Cavaliers.
“I'm living in the moment,” he said. “It's such a fun game to play and I love smiling and love having fun. I want everyone to have fun out there. I'm trying to give some joy to everyone.”
Rugby Ryken scored eight straight points in overtime to get his total to 24, as the No. 4 Yankton Bucks overcame a valiant second half charge at Summit Arena at The Monument.
“He had that scary look in his eye,” said teammate Mac Ryken. “I wasn't going to get in his way.”
“He got to his spots and he got them in,” said teammate Michael Mors. “We're right where we want to be now: right in that championship game.”
In overtime, Jefferson got two 3-pointers early, but Rugby Ryken put his team on his back, making an and-1 opportunity to give Yankton a 62-61 lead with 1:19 remaining. After Jefferson got a Griffin Wilde basket to take a 63-62 lead, Rugby Ryken made an isolation 3-pointer to give the Bucks a 65-63 advantage with 49 seconds remaining. On the next possession, he got a steal and a fast-break layup to give Yankton a 67-63 lead with 32 seconds remaining.
“That kid wants the ball when the game's on the line,” said Bucks head coach Chris Haynes. “He made big plays and big shots. I couldn't be happier for him because he works hard. All he's always done his whole life is just play. He loves to play. He loves to compete.”
Yankton led throughout the majority of the game, but Jefferson’s Kaden Year got a go-ahead basket to give Jefferson a 46-44 lead with 5:23 left the fourth quarter. Rugby Ryken responded with a layup to tie the game right away. The game went back-and-forth in the fourth as Jefferson led 53-52.
Drew Ryken hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:24 left in the fourth to take a 55-53 lead.
“It felt loose and felt good out of the hand and I didn't rush it,” Drew Ryken said.
The teams traded possessions, but Rugby Ryken fouled Year with nine seconds remaining. Year made both free throws. Rugby Ryken had a chance with a floating shot with a second left, but Jefferson got the rebound and called timeout. SFJ’s Beau Giblin launched a full-court 3-point shot at the end of regulation that was no good.
“They weren't going away,” Rugby Ryken said. “They hit big shots every time and credit to them. They fought the whole time.
“They don't go away and all the credit to them because they're a great team, for sure. It was a great game.”
“The last 10 minutes of the game was like a heavyweight fight,” Haynes said. “(With) both teams you could tell neither one wanted to lose. (There were) kids out there on both teams making plays and making shots at an extremely high level.”
The Bucks went on an 11-0 run early to take a 13-3 lead. Jefferson went on an 8-2 run to get within four, 22-18, in the second quarter before Yankton got five straight points from Drew Ryken to take a 27-18 lead. A Griffin Wilde 3-pointer with eight seconds left in the half drew Jefferson within six, 27-21, at halftime.
Drew Ryken added 16 points for the Bucks, who improved to 18-5. Mors added 11 points, and Mac Ryken scored nine points. Rugby Ryken registered six assists to get his total to 166 on the season, three short of his father, Mark’s, single-season mark of 169. Cody Oswald registered six points and six rebounds.
Wilde led Jefferson with 21 points. Year registered 17 points and six rebounds, while Taylen Ashley scored 10 points and dished out six assists. Jefferson finished the season 20-3.
Yankton will play in the Class AA State Championship Game Saturday at 8:45 p.m. CT (7:45 p.m. local) against the No. 3 seed Mitchell Kernels, who defeated the Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots 61-59 in the second semifinal. It will be the first time in 100 years, and second time overall, that the Bucks and Kernels have met in the State Championship. Yankton won the 1923 meeting 25-14.
