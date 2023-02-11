VERMILLION — The strained voice of South Dakota head coach Kayla Karius was clear in the post-game message.
“We have to get better because of it,” she said after the Coyotes’ 79-48 loss to South Dakota State, Saturday in Summit League women’s basketball action at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. “They (SDSU) will teach you how to get tough. We have to grow. We have to keep getting better.”
The victory clinched the Jackrabbits (21-5, 14-0 Summit) the regular season league title with four games to play.
“I’m proud of our team. It was a good win down here,” said SDSU head coach Aaron Johnston. The Jackrabbits had not won in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center and had not won in Vermillion since the 2013-14 season. “This is always a tough place to play.”
Paige Meyer, making her first start of the season for SDSU, scored 14 points. Haleigh Timmer and Brooklyn Meyer each scored 12 points. Paiton Burckhard finished with 10 points. Myah Selland had nine points and eight rebounds, and Kallie Theisen added nine rebounds in the victory.
“They’re such a balanced team,” Karius said of the Jackrabbits. “They have great three-point shooters, and anybody is able to post up.”
Grace Larkins finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists for USD (11-14, 7-7 Summit). Morgan Hansen also had seven rebounds.
South Dakota State put the game out of reach with two big first-half runs. After USD’s Cassidy Carson hit a three-pointer to give the Coyotes their only lead, 3-0, the Jackrabbits responded with 10 straight points. Larkins hit a shot in the lane to make it 10-5, but SDSU would score 23 points before the next Coyote field goal.
“We lacked a lot of fight from the start,” Karius said. “Then we started to miss a few shots.”
USD would get just one second quarter field goal and went into the break trailing 35-9.
“To hold them to 35 at the half was good,” Karius said. “But it was hard for us from the get-go. They were physical. They bumped us and sent us off track.
“We’ve got to find a way to play through it.”
The SDSU defense forced just seven turnovers in the contest, but they blocked five shots and held the Coyotes to 3-of-25 shooting in the first half.
“We take a lot of pride in our defense,” Meyer said. “We like to get stops on defense and turn it into offense.”
SDSU led by as many as 39 points, 55-16, and led 69-30 before SDSU emptied its bench.
The Summit League regular season title is the fourth for SDSU in five seasons, and ninth since the program joined the league.
“It’s exciting to have the outright conference championship,” Johnston said. “I’m proud of how we handled it.”
Both programs have their last home games of the regular season next week. SDSU hosts Denver Thursday and Omaha Saturday, with that schedule flipped for USD.
With another banner secured, the focus for SDSU now becomes finishing the regular season strong while preparing for the Summit League Tournament.
“We have plenty of things to work on,” Johnston said. “We’re trying to mix some things up on defense. Offensively, we need to continue to play to our strengths.
“The team is excited for the challenge.”
