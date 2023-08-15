VERMILLION — Trips to the Black Hills, Texas and Arizona highlight the Coyotes’ triathlon schedule for the fall of 2023 announced Monday by head coach Kyle Joplin.
An early season cross country race at the Augustana Twilight on Sept. 1 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, will serve as training for the final stage of a triathlon race.
The Coyotes open the triathlon season with a trip to triathlon newcomer TCU for the Battle at the Fort race on Sept. 17 in Fort Worth, Texas.
South Dakota will turn around two weeks later and travel west for a pair of competitions. Black Hills State will host the BHSU Relays on Sept. 30 in Spearfish, South Dakota, ahead of the Black Hills Collegiate Cup scheduled for the following day in Belle Fourche.
Those races will serve as preparation for the West Regional Championship held Oct. 14 in Springfield, Missouri. The Coyotes will look to qualify through to nationals from the regional meet.
The USA Triathlon Collegiate National Championships return to Tempe Town Lake for the fifth-straight season. The race is scheduled for Nov. 11 in Tempe, Arizona.
2023 South Dakota Triathlon Schedule
Sept. 17 – Battle at the Fort in Fort Worth, Texas
Sept. 30 – BHSU Relays in Spearfish, S.D.
Oct. 1 – Black Hills Collegiate Cup in Belle Fourche, S.D.
Oct. 14 – West Regional Championship in Springfield, Mo.
Nov. 11 – USA Triathlon Collegiate National Championship in Tempe, Ariz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.