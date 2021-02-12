WATERTOWN — Wagner-Bon Homme earned a third place finish in the South Dakota State Class A Gymnastics Championships, held Friday at the Watertown Civic Arena.
Deuel won the team title with a 139.5, beating out Madison (137.755) to earn a fourth consecutive title. It was the program’s seventh state title, all in the last 11 years.
Wagner-Bon Homme finished at 132.425, edging out Hot Springs (132.025). Vermillion was eighth, scoring 125.025.
Deuel’s Paige Simon swept all four events, finishing with an all-around score of 38.125. She scored 9.475 on balance beam, 9.7 on floor exercise, 9.375 on uneven parallel bars and 9.575 on vault in those winning efforts.
Wagner-Bon Homme’s Alexys Rueb finished fourth in the all-around, scoring 34.475. Parkston-Ethan-Hanson-Mount Vernon’s London Sudbeck also finished in the top 10 of the all-around, placing seventh with a 34.15.
Rueb earned a runner-up finish on beam (9.35) and a fifth place finish on floor (9.1). Also for Wagner-Bon Homme, Alcista Dion placed sixth on bars (7.9) and tied for ninth on floor (8.975).
Sudbeck also placed fourth on beam (8.8) and tied for seventh on bars (7.875).
Vermillion’s top finisher was Mackenzie Brady, who placed fifth on bars with an 8.0.
The Class AA competition will be held today (Saturday) in Watertown. Yankton is in the first pod of the competition, beginning at 11:05 a.m.
Team Scores — 1. Deuel 139.500; 2. Madison 137.775; 3. Wagner-Bon Homme, 132.425; 4. Hot Springs, 132.025; 5. Estelline-Hendricks, 130.600; 6. Chamberlain, 130.200; 7. Milbank Area, 129.325; 8. Vermillion, 125.025; 9. Britton-Hecla, 124.95.
Individual Events (State Medalists)
All-Around — 1. Paige Simon, Deuel, 38.125; 2. Sadie Johnson, Estelline-Hendricks, 35.125; 3. Kylie Krusemark, Madison, 34.775; 4. Alexys Rueb, Wagner-Bon Homme, 34.475; 5. Isabel Gors, Madison, 34.4; 6. Annie Hawley, Deuel, 34.225; 7. London Sudbeck, Parkston-Ethan-Hanson-Mount Vernon, 34.15; 8. Laycee Andersen, Deuel, 33.975; 9. Karlie Nelson, Madison, 33.925; 10. Olivia Flemming, Madison, 33.75.
Balance Beam — 1. Paige Simon, Deuel, 9.475; 2. Alexys Rueb, Wagner-Bon Homme, 9.35; 3. Sadie Johnson, Estelline-Hendricks, 8.8; 4. London Sudbeck, Parkston-Ethan-Hanson-Mount Vernon, 8.8; 5. Annie Hawley, Deuel, 8.775; 6. Amelia Jones, Chamberlain, 8.725; 7. (Tie) Laycee Andersen, Deuel, and Kiera Allen, Hot Springs, 8.7; 9. Isabel Gors, Madison, 8.525; 10. Kylie Krusemark, Madison, 8.475.
Floor Exercise — 1. Paige Simon, Deuel, 9.7; 2. Sadie Johnson, Estelline-Hendricks, 9.5; 3. Isabel Gors, Madison, 9.375; 4. Raena Rost, Madison, 9.2; 5. Alexys Rueb, Wagner-Bon Homme, 9.1; 6. Kylie Krusemark, Madison, 9.05; 7. (Tie) Laycee Andersen, Deuel, and Piper Cordes, Wall-Kadoka Area-Philip, 9.025; 9. (Tie) Karlie Nelson, Madison, and Alcista Dion, Wagner-Bon Homme, 8.975.
Uneven Bars — 1. Paige Simon, Deuel, 9.375; 2. Olivia Flemming, Madison, 8.275; 3. Isabel Gors, Madison, 8.1; 4. Kylie Krusemark, Madison, 8.05; 5. Mackenzie Brady, Vermillion, 8.0; 6. Alcista Dion, Wagner-Bon Homme, 7.9; 7. (Tie) London Sudbeck, Parkston-Ethan-Hanson-Mount Vernon, and Allison Hough, Chamberlain, 7.875; 9. Sterling Mertens, Britton-Hecla, 7.8; 10. Karlie Nelson, Madison, 7.75.
Vault — 1. Paige Simon, Deuel, 9.575; 2. Kylie Krusemark, Madison, 9.2; 3. Piper Cordes, Wall-Kadoka Area-Philip, 8.95; 4. Sadie Johnson, Estelline-Hendricks, 8.925; 5. Jaylen Nachtigall, Hot Springs, 8.875; 6. Annie Hawley, Deuel, 8.85; 7. Allison Hough, Chamberlain, 8.825; 8. Raena Rost, Madison, 8.8; 9. Sterling Mertens, Britton-Hecla, 8.75; 10. (Tie) Laycee Andersen, Deuel, and Karlie Nelson, Madison, 8.725.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.