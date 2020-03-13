SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Tyler Priest didn’t need divine intervention to record a historic accomplishment.
He did it all on his own.
The junior pitcher for the Mount Marty College baseball team hurled a seven inning no-hitter in the first game of what would be a doubleheader sweep for the Lancers over Morningside in Great Plains Athletic Conference action Friday in Sioux City, Iowa.
Priest, an Oregon native who transferred to Mount Marty after a stint at Mount Hood Community College, allowed one walk and struck out six batters in a 2-0 victory. Mount Marty then completed the sweep with a 6-2 victory in nine innings in the nightcap.
The two wins helped Mount Marty (15-5) jump out to a 2-0 start in the GPAC.
Priest’s feat came nearly a year to the date after Mount Marty’s last no-hitter: Blake Svoboda struck out 10 batters in a seven-inning no-hitter, also against Morningside.
In the opener of the doubleheader Friday in Sioux City, Mount Marty scored a run in the first and second inning, which was plenty of support for Priest.
He induced 11 fly outs, four groundouts in his no-hitter. Two of Priest’s six strikeouts came in the bottom of the seventh inning, and a line out to second base ended the game.
Mount Marty recorded two hits, on singles from Nick Martinez and Billy Hancock. Jet Weber and Hancock drove in the runs, while Josh Roemen and Cole Anderson scored the runs.
In the second game, Mount Marty got another solid start on the mound, this time from Dylan Nicholson. He held the Mustangs scoreless until the seventh inning, and finished with two earned runs allowed and five strikeouts. Nicholson was relieved by Nick Iossi, who got the final seven outs and didn’t allow a hit.
Weber went 3-5 with two runs scored for the Lancers, while Anderson doubled and singled. Roemen and Mason Townsend both added a pair of hits, while Townsend and Martinez both drove in two runs.
Mount Marty returns home to host Morningside in a GPAC doubleheader on Sunday, beginning at 1 p.m. at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
It figures to be the last action for the Lancers for the foreseeable future, following the decision Friday by the GPAC to suspend athletic competition for three weeks.
