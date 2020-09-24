Yankton’s Austin Gobel returned an interception 96 yards for a touchdown, but the Bucks suffered an 8-6 loss to Brookings in freshman football action Thursday in Yankton.
Shayler Platt rushed for 12 yards for the Bucks (1-3), while Tyson Prouty passed for 10 yards. Jarrett Wuestewald led the Yankton defense with 10 tackles, while Tristan Manuel recorded two sacks and a fumble recovery.
Yankton visits Mitchell on Oct. 1 at 4:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.