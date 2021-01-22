HURLEY — Viborg-Hurley outscored Baltic 40-19 in the second half to pull away to a 63-40 victory over the Bulldogs in boys’ basketball action on Friday.
Gradee Sherman posted 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead Viborg-Hurley. Eli Boomgarden had 16 points and four assists. Blake Schroedermier added 13 points in the victory.
Brady Hookie led Baltic with 16 points.
Viborg-Hurley, 8-2, faces Chamberlain in the Hanson Classic today (Saturday) in Mitchell. Baltic takes on Parkston in the Dakota State Classic today (Saturday) in Madison.
Viborg-Hurley won the JV game 34-33, and earned a 31-27 double-overtime victory over the Bulldogs in the ‘C’ game.
BALTIC (4-8) 8 13 6 13 — 40
VIBORG-HURLEY (8-2) 11 12 19 21 — 63
Dakota Valley 76, Tri-Valley 68
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Isaac and Paul Bruns each scored 26 points to lead Dakota Valley past Tri-Valley 76-68 in boys’ basketball action on Friday.
Isaac Bruns also had 10 rebounds in the victory. Chayce Montagne added eight points for the Panthers.
Dakota Valley, 9-0, faces Sioux Valley in the Hanson Classic today (Saturday) in Mitchell. Tri-Valley hosts Canton on Tuesday.
TRI-VALLEY (3-6) 15 19 12 22 — 68
DAKOTA VALLEY (9-0) 19 25 18 14 — 76
Platte-Geddes 49, Lennox 40
PLATTE — Caden Foxley scored 19 points and hauled in 16 rebounds as Platte-Geddes beat Lennox 49-40 in a boys’ basketball game Friday night in Platte.
Kelby VanDerWerff added 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists in the win, while Will Miller scored seven points and Brady Boltjes added six points.
Lennox got 18 points from Peyton Eich.
Platte-Geddes, now 8-0, will play in the Hanson Classic today (Saturday) in Mitchell.
LENNOX 9 6 15 10 — 40
PLATTE-GEDDES (8-0) 11 7 12 19 — 49
Neligh-Oakdale 51, Randolph 47
NELIGH, Neb. — Julien Hearn scored 17 points to help Neligh-Oakdale edge Randolph 51-47 in a Nebraska boys’ basketball game Friday in Neligh, Nebraska.
Talon P krebs added 11 points and five rebounds in the win, and Garret Belitz had 10 points and five steals.
No stats were reported for Randolph.
RANDOLPH 14 10 12 11 — 47
NELIGH-OAKDALE 13 13 7 18 — 51
Mitchell 68, Watertown 58
MITCHELL — Zane Alm and Caden Hinker combined for 34 points and 19 rebounds as Mitchell defeated Watertown 68-58 in ESD boys’ action Friday night at the Corn Palace.
Alm finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds, while Hinker added 16 points, seven rebounds and nine assists. Dylan Soulek chipped in with 13 points.
For Watertown, Dawson Schmidt had 19 points and eight rebounds, Drew Norberg had 19 points and Kale Stevenson tallied 12 points.
WATERTOWN 10 16 17 15 — 58
MITCHELL 16 19 17 16 — 68
Lincoln 69, Huron 38
HURON — Surafel Berhanie scored 22 points, going 6-for-12 from three-point range, to lead Sioux Falls Lincoln past Huron 69-38 in boys’ basketball action on Friday.
Ty Schafer added 11 points in the victory.
Derek Siemonsma scored 15 points for Huron.
Lincoln, 3-5, travels to Sioux Falls Washington on Jan. 28. Huron, 2-7, hosts Aberdeen Central today (Saturday).
LINCOLN (3-5) 15 17 15 22 — 69
HURON (2-7) 12 12 2 12 — 38
