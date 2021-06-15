Pender, Nebraska earned a doubleheader sweep over the Yankton Fury Black in girls’ softball action on Tuesday at the Summit Softball Fields.
In the opener, Pender’s Emma Krusemark tossed a two-hit shutout, striking out 10 in a five-inning contest, as Pender blanked Yankton 6-0.
Reese Kniefl had two hits for Pender.
Olivia Bender and MacKenzie Richardson each had a hit for Yankton.
Binde took the loss, striking out two.
Pender scored six runs in the first on the way to an 8-2 victory in the nightcap.
Camryn Koletzky had a pair of hits and Megan Tramp doubled for Yankton. Binde and Chandler Cleveland each had a hit.
Cleveland took the loss.
Fury Red 6-4, Wayne 5-4
Yankton Fury Red rallied to win the opener, then tied the nightcap of a girls’ softball doubleheader on Tuesday in Yankton.
In the opener, Izzy Wintz had two hits and four RBI to lead Yankton past Wayne 6-5.
Tori Vellek tripled for Yankton. Elle Feser, Gracie Brockberg and Paige Hatch each had a hit in the victory.
Bailey Sample picked up the win, striking out 10.
In the nightcap, Feser went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBI as Yankton and Wayne played to a 4-4 draw.
Vellek doubled and singled for Yankton. Brockberg and Hatch each had a hit.
Sample pitched 3 2/3, striking out three. Garry struck out the one batter she faced.
Fury Red, 26-5-3, plays in the Yankton Invitational this weekend.
Fury Hornets 12-4, Vermillion 6-10
The Yankton Fury Hornets split a girls’ softball doubleheader against the Vermillion Flamez on Tuesday.
In the opener, Taylor Hamburg had two hits and Quincy Gaskins homered as Yankton claimed a 12-6 victory.
Madison Girard had a triple and three RBI, and Hailey Schulte tripled for Yankton. McKenna Eide added a hit in the victory.
Girard picked up the win, striking out five in the three-inning contest.
Vermillion bounced back to win the nightcap 10-4.
Andrea Miller homered for Yankton. Girard and Tori Hansen each had a hit.
Isabel Yellowbank took the loss, striking out six. Girard struck out two in an inning of relief.
The Fury Hornets, 6-5, host Wayne today (Wednesday). Start time for the twinbill is 6:30 p.m. at Sertoma Park.
