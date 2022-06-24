The Yankton Black Sox opened pool play in the Daryl Bernard Classic baseball tournament with a 15-3 rout of the Sioux Falls Post 911 Chargers on Friday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Yankton’s game against Creighton Prep was not completed by presstime.
Owen Wishon and Kael Garry each had two hits and three RBI for Yankton. Mark Kathol and Kaden Hughes each doubled. Evan Serck, Cohen Zahrbock and Trey Rothschadl each had a hit in the victory.
Garry went the distance in the victory, striking out eight in the three-inning contest.
Other Youth Games
Lakers 5-11, Brandon Valley 0-0
BRANDON — The Yankton Lakers allowed a combined six hits in sweeping Brandon Valley in 14-under baseball action on Friday.
In the opener, Yankton’s Carter Boomsma tossed a two-hit shutout as Yankton claimed a 5-0 victory.
Tate Beste tripled and doubled, and Sam Gokie went 2-for-4 with a triple for Yankton. Jace Sedlacek also had two hits. Gavin Johnson also tripled. Boston Frick added a hit in the victory.
Boomsma struck out two in the win.
Yankton rolled to an 11-0 victory in the nightcap.
Beste went 2-for-3 with a home run, and Gokie went 2-for-3 with a triple, three RBI and four runs scored for Yankton. Sedlacek and Easton Feser each had two hits. Frick added a hit in the victory.
Beste tossed four innings, striking out one, in the win. Beck Ryken struck out two in an inning of relief.
The Lakers, 11-6, host Vermillion on Tuesday.
Gayville-Volin 7-0, Wagner 0-5
WAGNER — Gayville-Volin went 1-1 against a pair of Wagner teams in baseball action on Friday.
In the opener Tanner Logan struck out eight batters in four innings of work as Gayville-Volin blanked the Wagner 14s 7-0.
Hunter Wuebben went 2-for-3 with a triple, and Spencer Karstens doubled and singled for Gayville-Volin. Caiden Wheery and Grayson Rice each had a hit in the victory.
Logan allowed three hits in the win. Spencer Karstens struck out one in a scoreless fifth.
The Wagner 16s blanked Gayville-Volin 5-0.
Wheery had two hits for Gayville-Volin. Rice and Spencer Karstens each had a hit.
Preston Karstens took the loss, striking out four in three innings of work. Spencer Karstens struck out one in an inning of relief.
Gayville-Volin travels to Letcher on Monday.
Vermillion 18, Canton 1
CANTON — Vermillion used a pair of seven-run innings to pound Canton 18-1 in 14-under baseball action on Friday.
Nolan Nygren doubled and singled, and Jack Moskowitz and Grant Roerig each had two hits for Vermillion. Ryne Chapman tripled. Karson Preister, Rylan Moran, Cooper Reiser, Ryan Vitt and Padraig Fulton each had a hit in the victory.
Vitt struck out seven batters in three no-hit innings for the win. Moran struck out one in an inning of relief.
Vermillion, 8-2, hosts Beresford-Alcester-Hudson on Monday.
Platte-Geddes 4, Parkston Orange 1
PLATTE — Platte-Geddes overcame an early deficit to claim a 4-1 victory over the Parkston Orange squad in 14-under baseball action on Friday.
Hayden Mette went 2-for-3 with a triple for Parkston. Gage Jodozi also had two hits.
Jayden Digmann took the loss, striking out five in his five innings of work. Mette struck out two in an inning of relief.
Parkston travels to Wagner today (Saturday).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.