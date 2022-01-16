MITCHELL — The Wagner Red Raiders blistered the nets at a 62% clip to roll past West Central 75-47 in a battle of unbeatens at the Hanson girls’ basketball Classic on Saturday in Mitchell.
Emma Host finished with 25 points and eight assists for Wagner (9-0), which took control with a 23-7 edge in the second quarter. Shalayne Nagel finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Macy Host scored 11 points and Ashlyn Koupal added 11 rebounds in the victory.
Tabor Teel led West Central with 13 points and seven rebounds. Rylee Haldeman had eight points and six assists.
Wagner host O’Neill, Nebraska, on Tuesday. West Central, 10-1, hosts Dell Rapids on Tuesday.
WEST CENTRAL (10-1) 14 7 15 11 — 47
WAGNER (9-0) 16 23 15 21 — 75
Viborg-Hurley 49, Ethan 38
MITCHELL — The Viborg-Hurley offense hit nine three-pointers on the way to a 49-38 victory over Ethan in the Hanson girls’ basketball Classic on Saturday.
Denae Mach scored a game-high 19 points, hitting 3-of-6 from three-point range, for Viborg-Hurley. Estelle Lee hit two of her three three-point attempts to finish with 10 points. Shelby Lyons added five assists in the victory.
Ava Lingemann led Ethan with 18 points and four assists. Hannah Bartscher added nine points and eight rebounds.
Viborg-Hurley, 9-2, travels to Avon on Tuesday. Ethan, 5-3, travels to Menno on Tuesday.
VIBORG-HURLEY (9-2) 16 16 12 5 — 49
ETHAN (5-3) 7 13 15 3 — 38
Parkston 42, St. Thomas More 38
MITCHELL — Parkston outlasted St. Thomas More 42-38 in the Hanson girls’ basketball Classic on Saturday.
Abby Hohn went 3-of-6 from three-point range, finishing with a game-high 21 points for Parkston. Allison Ziebart had seven points and eight rebounds in the victory.
Reese Ross led St. Thomas More with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Mairin Duffy added 11 points.
Parkston, 9-2, travels to Bon Homme on Thursday. St. Thomas More, 8-3, faces Class AA Spearfish on Jan. 25 at home.
PARKSTON (9-2) 8 8 8 18 — 42
ST. THOMAS MORE (8-3) 6 11 8 13 — 38
Winner 55, AC-DC 40
MITCHELL — Winner overcame an early nine-point deficit to claim a 55-40 victory over Andes Central-Dakota Christian in the Hanson girls’ basketball Classic on Saturday.
Bella Swedlund finished with 23 points to lead Winner. Kelsey Sachtjen scored 11 points. Ellie Brozik added five assists and four steals in the victory.
Josie Brouwer shot 5-of-9 from three-point range, finishing with 19 points, for AC-DC. Allison Muckey posted 15 points and seven rebounds. Isabella Brouwer had seven rebounds and three assists for the Thunder.
Winner, 6-4, travels to Crow Creek on Jan. 24. AC-DC, 8-1, travels to Corsica-Stickney on Tuesday.
WINNER (6-4) 9 8 19 19 — 55
AC-DC (8-1) 12 9 8 11 — 40
Other Games
Ponca 73, BRLD 55
PONCA, Neb. — Ponca outscored Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur 46-22 in the second half to claim a 73-55 victory in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Samantha Ehlers scored 22 points for Ponca (12-1). Gracen Evans added 16 points.
Jordan Snyder led BRLD with a game-high 23 points. McKenzie Murphy added 16 points.
Ponca travels to Winnebago on Tuesday. BRLD (9-3) hosts Wakefield on Tuesday.
BRLD (9-3) 16 17 8 14 — 55
PONCA (12-1) 15 12 18 28 — 73
Chamberlain 58, Bon Homme 47
CHAMBERLAIN — Mya Knippling and Abby Hutmacher each scored 14 points to lead Chamberlain past Bon Homme 58-47 in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Jaden Kortan led Bon Homme with 17 points. Jurni Vavruska had nine points and four assists. Olivia Bures added 10 rebounds and four steals.
Chamberlain hosts Gregory on Tuesday. Bon Homme hosts Bridgewater-Emery on Monday.
BON HOMME (2-7) 8 17 12 10 — 47
CHAMBERLAIN (5-6) 12 16 17 13 — 58
Elkhorn Valley 57, Bloomfield 37
TILDEN, Neb. — Elkhorn Valley built a 29-12 halftime lead on the way to a 57-37 victory over Bloomfield in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Carney Black finished with 14 points and nine rebounds for Elkhorn Valley. J.J. Black added 11 points.
Alexandra Eisenhauer led Bloomfield with 17 points and eight rebounds. Madison Abbenhaus added 11 points.
Elkhorn Valley, 11-2, travels to Wausa on Tuesday. Bloomfield travels to Osmond on Tuesday.
BLOOMFIELD (6-7) 6 6 7 18 — 37
ELKHORN VALLEY (11-2) 11 18 20 8 — 57
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.