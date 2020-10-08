The grass was fine where Megan Hirsch had been.
It wasn’t, as she discovered, greener.
Turns out, what she had at Mount Marty College (now, University) was the ideal situation. It just took seeing something different for the Gayville native to see that.
“The grass is definitely not always greener on the other side,” Hirsch said, with a smile, this week.
And so, she’s back where she started.
Hirsch, who saw time in 27 games as a freshman three years ago and then transferred to South Dakota State, has returned to the Mount Marty women’s basketball program.
“I thought there were better things out there,” she said after Wednesday afternoon’s practice, “but then I realized that I just took everything around here for granted.”
A former multi-sport standout at Gayville-Volin High School, Hirsch jumped right into action with the basketball program at Mount Marty during the 2017-18 season. She averaged 2.5 points and 3.9 rebounds in 12.2 minutes of action per game.
She then transferred to SDSU, where she spent the last two school years.
Eventually, though, a certain realization set in, Hirsch said.
“It hit me even last year when I started hanging out with friends back here, that I missed them and that there wasn’t much for me in Brookings,” she added. “This is where I’m the most happy.”
Out of the blue, a text message appeared on Todd Schlimgen’s phone.
It was Hirsch.
‘I’m thinking about coming back, would you be interested in having me?’ the message to the Mount Marty head coach read.
“I said, ‘Absolutely,’” Schlimgen said Wednesday.
For the Lancers, who were already set to welcome back Sarah Castaneda (a 6-foot forward who missed all of last season with an injury), it was like recruiting another 6-foot post player.
Not to mention another player who’s tough, Schlimgen said.
“She’s (Hirsch) a tough kid, rebounds really well, is six foot and athletic and strong,” he added. “That’s why she got time as a freshman, because she does a lot of things really well.”
Of course, when you haven’t played competitive basketball in two full years, there’s bound to be an adjustment period, right?
“She defends and plays hard and rebounds, and those are things she still has,” Schlimgen said.
“The touch and some of the basketball skills are obviously going to be a little rusty, but I was actually pleasantly surprised that she looked somewhat comfortable out there.”
Still, there was some uncertainty involved in the situation, according to Hirsch.
“I was scared that maybe I lost my old mojo,” she said.
What helped, though, was that Hirsch stayed active in intramural basketball while in Brookings. That’s not exactly the same as playing in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC), but Hirsch said she feels better than she did three years ago.
Hopefully Hirsch remembers what it was like to play in the GPAC, her coach joked.
“People like that who have been through those battles; through those games, and the bus rides and all that, that’s a big plus for you,” Schlimgen added.
Hirsch, who is a junior this season and will have two seasons of eligibility in her return to Mount Marty, has brought with her a new perspective, she said. She’s learned to appreciate the little things.
“I always think, it took me this long to realize SDSU wasn’t what I needed or what I wanted,” she said. “Mount Marty is what I would call home.”
Hirsch and the Lancers open the 2020-21 season Oct. 30 on the road at Dakota State.
