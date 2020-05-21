VERMILLION — The South Dakota Coyotes earned their most lopsided win in the South Dakota Showdown Series presented by South Dakota Corn. The Coyotes topped the South Dakota State Jackrabbits 14.5-6.5 to bring the trophy back to Vermillion for the third time in the last four years. South Dakota Corn Utilization officials made the official announcement Thursday during a virtual press conference.
The South Dakota Showdown Series is a point-based athletic and academic competition between the two in-state university rivals. The Series also aims to raise awareness, funds and donations for Feeding South Dakota, a statewide not-for-profit with the goal of eliminating hunger in South Dakota.
South Dakota won 10 of 13 athletic competitions with South Dakota State and split a point with a tie in women’s soccer. Head-to-head competitions and Summit League Championship finishes in 11 sports factored into the scoring. Five sports – men’s and women’s golf, softball, and men’s and women’s outdoor track and field – had their seasons cut short and could not factor into the scoring. Both programs scored the maximum three points allotted for academic achievement by compiling a student-athlete grade point average above 3.0.
Feeding South Dakota, the Series’ philanthropic partner, will be able to provide more than 300,000 meals for adults and children throughout the state because of a $100,000 donation from South Dakota Corn. Funds were raised through yearlong activities and efforts of SDSU and USD fans, students and campus communities. One of those promotions, now in its fourth year, encouraged fans and the community to come together and “Get off the Bench,” to provide much-needed funding towards the state’s fight against hunger.
