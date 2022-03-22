VERMILLION — The 2022 Summit League Freshman of the Year is moving closer to home.
Paul Bruns, who earned the league honor while playing for the University of North Dakota, announced Tuesday that he will transfer to the University of South Dakota.
Bruns, a Dakota Valley graduate, ranked first among newcomers in both scoring (16.5 ppg) and rebounding (6.0 rpg) this past season, ranking seventh overall in scoring and sixth in rebounding. He was also named honorable mention all-Summit League.
Bruns joins a USD program that has seen significant turnover since the season ended earlier this month. Besides the departure of Todd Lee and the hiring of Eric Peterson as head coach, USD has had four players with starting experience and five players overall enter the transfer portal: Kruz Perrott-Hunt, Hunter Goodrick, Boogie Anderson, Xavier Fuller and Kanon Koster.
Perrott-Hunt was named second-team all-Summit League, with Anderson named to the all-Defensive team. Goodrick started every game for the Coyotes. Fuller began the season as a starter, but came off the bench after missing significant time due to injury.
USD finished the 2021-22 season with a 19-12 record, including 11-7 in Summit League play and 11-4 at home.
