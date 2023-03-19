RAPID CITY — A fan asked Yankton Bucks senior Cooper Grotenhuis what the piece of the net he cut off after the Bucks won 65-61 against the Mitchell Kernels in the Class AA State Championship game.
“It tastes like a State Championship,” he said.
After Mitchell took a 56-54 lead on a Charlie McCardle layup with 2:42 remaining, Rugby Ryken and Mac Ryken made 11 of 12 free throws down the stretch as the Bucks claimed their first State Championship since 2018 at Summit Arena at the Monument Saturday.
“It just means so much so these kids,” said Bucks head coach Chris Haynes. “I could watch them celebrate all night. I’m so happy for them, so proud of them. We've been saying it all year that they're a special group of kids and you can see why. What they did out here this weekend was nothing short of amazing: three games against the three opponents that they played (with) all three teams beating him during the year. (It was) an incredible week. I’m just happy that was along for the ride.”
Rugby Ryken made all four of his free throws in the clutch after not making his first six attempts from the line.
“I started off a little slow (from the line), but I picked it up at the end,” said Rugby Ryken.
Haynes was proud of the way the team kept its composure even after Mitchell took the lead late.
“We called a timeout and our guys kept their composure,” he said. “They kept their control and went on an 8-0 run and won the basketball game.”
Rugby Ryken and other players were seen signing autographs for kids on their Yankton shirts after the game.
“The little kids love it,” Rugby Ryken said. “I love being an inspiration to them.”
Haynes was thankful for the fan support throughout the weekend.
“We had the best crowd here,” he said. “We're the farthest team away by quite a ways. I am thankful to the community of Yankton for all their support. We've had great support all season. We tell our guys all the time if you play hard, you play together and you play the game the right way, people come watch you. We saw a great example of that out here this weekend.”
Mac Ryken led Yankton with 19 points, with Rugby Ryken adding 18 points. Cody Oswald and Landon Potts registered eight points. Potts scored all eight of his points off the bench in the first half.
“Landon deserves to play more,” Haynes said. “He's playing at such a high level and shooting the ball at such a high level. He deserves more minutes. If he was playing on pretty much any other team in the state he would be playing a lot of minutes. It just so happens he's playing but behind three really good guards. For him to be able to come in and have that moment, I’m happy for him because he's worked really hard to impact this team and to help us. For him to come off the bench and have eight points is crazy.”
Markus Talley led Mitchell (19-5) with 16 points. Aiden Myers registered 14 points for Mitchell, but fouled out with 2:26 remaining in the contest. McCardle tallied 11 points, while Dylan Soulek registered a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double.
Yankton returns home tomorrow (Sunday) night, and will have a State Championship celebration at 6 p.m. in the Yankton High School Main Gym.
