SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota track and field members Marleen Mulla and Erin Kinney have been selected as the TicketSmarter Summit League Track and Field Peak Performers of the week.
Kinney, honored as the Women’s Track Peak Performer for the third time this season, equaled her school record in the 60-meter dash during the Jack Johnson Classic in the Minnesota Field House.
Kinney, a third-year sophomore from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, blazed to a 7.33 clocking in the 60-meter prelims, which at the time also set the facility record. She clocked the same 7.33 time in the finals, finishing second. She also contributed a 58.43 split to a runner-up 4x400.
Mulla, honored as the Women’s Field Peak Performer of the week, set the meet and facility record when she posted a clearance of 14-6.25, a season best, while winning the pole vault competition at the Jack Johnson Classic.
Mulla, a sophomore from Rakvere, Estonia, cleared 14-6.25 (4.43m) on her first attempt, increasing her Summit League lead and moving to 4th nationally in the event.
The Coyotes will resume the indoor track and field season by hosting the Alumni Meet on Saturday inside the DakotaDome.
