FREMONT, Neb. — Mount Marty’s Brian Santiago qualified for the marathon at the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field Championships with a third place finish in the Fremont Half-Marathon on Saturday.
Athletes can qualify for the NAIA marathon by running the half-marathon, with a qualifying time of 1:13:30 for men and 1:27:49 for women.
Santiago, a senior from Hartington, Nebraska, finished in 1:11:14.
Also for MMU, Cristobal Gonzalez finished in 1:18:00. Dordt’s Riley Ruhaak, a freshman from Vermillion, finished in 1:23:59.
On the women’s side, Dakota State’s Jacia Christiansen just snuck under the qualifying standard with her seventh place finish. The senior from Viborg clocked a 1:27:41.
