BRANDON — A limited Yankton squad placed ninth in the nine-team Dan Pansch Invitational wrestling tournament, Saturday in Brandon.
Brandon Valley won the team title with 235 points, 10 better than Rapid City Stevens.
Yankton sent just three wrestlers to Brandon, with two earning fourth place finishes: Dylan Sloan (113) and Zavier Leonard (220).
Vermillion was fifth with 93.5 points, led by 106-pound champion Hayden Schroeder. Also for the Tanagers, Jack Kratz (170) finished second. Caleb Emerson (152) and Zach Brady (285) each finished third. Tyson Hage (160) placed fourth for Vermillion.
Madison JV Inv.
MADISON — Yankton placed sixth in the 10-team Madison JV Invitational, held Saturday.
Watertown won the title with 230 points, well ahead of West Central (139) and Huron (110).
Yankton scored 69 points on the day. Shaylor Platt (145/1), Asa Swensen (170) and Ashton Langeland (182) each finished second. Chase Howe (132) finished third and Nevaeh Leonard (126) placed fourth.
Jesse James Inv.
GARRETSON — Class A Chamberlain finished ahead of a majority Class B field in the nine-team Jesse James Invitational wrestling tournament, held Saturday in Garretson.
Chamberlain finished with 193.5 points, placing ahead of Parkston (139.5), Elk Point-Jefferson (130) and Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon (124). Beresford-Alcester-Hudson finished fifth with 100 points.
Chamberlain was led by victories from
For Parkston, Gavin Braun (106), Wyatt Anderson (113), Porter Neugebauer (126) and Landon Sudbeck (132) won titles. Carter Sommer (120), Noah Mahoney (160) and Logan Heidinger (170) finished second.
For EPJ, Keaton Gale (120), Ben Swatek (160) and Gavin Jacobs (170) each won titles. Hayes Johnson (113), Lucas Hueser (145) and Noah McDermott (182) each placed third. Gunner Ewing (106) and Skyler Swatek (152) each finished fourth.
For BHSA, Turner Nicholson won the 182-pound title and Jordan Gall won the 195-pound title. Brady Bierema (126) and Isaac Crownover (152) each finished second. Brock Kotalik (106) placed third. Landon Smith (145) and Tyrus Bietz (160) finished fourth.
For BAH, Logan Serck (152) finished first. Peyton Fridrich (145) finished second. Jovey Christensen (126), Robert Watkins (138) and Landon Schurch each finished third. Andrew Van Kekerix (120) and Aaron Larson (170) each finished fourth.
Viborg-Hurley scored 15 points on the day.Collin Graves finished third at heavyweight for the Cougars.
Winside Inv.
WINSIDE, Neb. — Host Winside claimed top honors in its 52nd annual wrestling invitational, held Saturdya.
Winside scored 163 points to edge out Pierce JV (146). Guardian Angels Central Catholic placed third with 114 points. Quad County Northeast and Pender tied for fourth at 113.
Winside was led by titles from Cooper Behmer (113), Cayden Ellis (120), Jacoby Mann (126), Art Escalante (138), Gabe Escalante (145) and Mason Topp (182).
For QCN, Tie Hollandsworth (152) and Kolby Casey (220) each won titles. Sutton Ehlers (160), Trace Naeve (170) and Fischer Carson (285) each placed third.
Hartington Cedar Catholic scored 86 points to place seventh. Keegan Carl (106), Kerby Hochstein (132), Conner Hochstein (145) and Kyle Lemme (170) each earned runner-up finishes for the Trojans.
Ponca finished eighth with 80 points, led by champions Dalton Anderson (132) and Hunter Bennett (170). Brady Carnell (126) and Matt Logue (195) each finished second.
Tri County Northeast scored 24 points, led by a fourth place finish from Hudson Morgan (113).
Niobrara-Verdigre finished with 21 points on the day, led by a runner-up finish from Gavin Chohon (182).
MHH Inv.
MILLER — Philip Area downed Redfield for top honors in the 11-team Miller-Highmore-Harrold Invitational, held Saturday in Miller.
Philip Area scored 195 points, beating out Redfield Area (161.5) and Burke-Gregory (121.5). Howard (93) and Parker (77) rounded out the top five.
Philip Area was led by titles from Kipp Cordes (106), McCoy Peterson (152), Burk Blasius (160) and Cody Donnelly (195).
For Parker, Charlie Patten (195) led the way with a runner-up finish. Geoff Dunkelberger (285) finished third. Andrew Even (126), Jack Even (152) and Levi Wieman (220) each placed fourth.
Wagner finished ninth with 50 points, led by third place finishes from Jhett Breen (120) and Bradyn Lhotak (138). Karstyn Lhotak (106) and and Nolan Dvorak (182) each placed fourth for the Red Raiders.
Mid-Dakota Monster
LYMAN — Kimball-White Lake-Platte-Geddes dominated all four of its matches in the Mid-Dakota Monster Duals wrestling tournament on Saturday.
KWLPG beat Bennett County 72-9, Lead-Deadwood 69-12, Lyman 60-18 and Hot Springs 60-9.
For KWLPG, Levi Nightingale went 4-0 with four pins on the day. Chase Varilek (132) and Holden Havlik (160) each went 4-0 with three pins. Spencer Hanson (182) earned three victories on the mat, including two by pin. Kasen Konstanz (106), Iden Myers (113), Kyler Konstanz (120), Carter Lenz (132) and Grayson Hanson (152) were also undefeated on the mat during the event.
Wisner-Pilger Inv.
WISNER, Neb. — Creighton placed 11th in the 16-team Wisner-Pilger Invitational wrestling tournament, held Saturday.
Omaha Bryan won the team title with 179 points, led by champions Mohamud Abdi (106), Cree Soe (113) and Jacob Schoenauer (182)
Ralston (160) was second, followed by East Butler (118), Howells-Dodge (112) and Summerland (112).
For Creighton, R.J. Wilmes (152) finished second and Sam Vortherms (170) placed third.
Burwell Tourn.
BURWELL, Neb. — Crofton-Bloomfield beat host Burwell 48-36 in the third place match of the Burwell Dual Tournament, held Friday.
St. Paul won the title with a 48-32 victory over Ravenna.
Crofton went 3-1 in pool play, beating Wood River 54-28, Central Valley 64-14 and Clarkson-Leigh 54-30. St. Paul topped Crofton-Bloomfield 48-27 to advance to the final.
Garrett Buschkamp (170) was unbeaten with three pins for Crofton-Bloomfield. Robbie Fisher (106), Hudson Barger (113) and Jared Janssen (220) were each unbeaten with two pins. Tyson Sauser (145/152) went 3-0 with a pin. William Poppe (138) also scored two pins on the day.
