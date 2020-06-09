BERESFORD — Vermillion and Beresford split an American Legion baseball doubleheader on Monday in Beresford. The doubleheader marked the season opener for Vermillion.
In the opener, Vermillion built a 12-1 lead on the way to a 14-3 victory.
Dylan Thelen went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, and three RBI for Vermillion. Jack Kratz doubled and singled. Jacob Chaussee doubled twice. Gray Peterson and Willis Robertson each doubled in the win.
Chaussee picked up the win, striking out five in four innings.
Beresford rallied to take the nightcap 3-2.
Marcus Van Gilder had a double and two RBI to lead Beresford.
Kratz and Drew Thelen each homered for Vermillion. Dylan Thelen tripled. Connor Saunders and Robertson each had a hit.
Van Gilder picked up the win in relief. Drew Thelen took the loss.
Vermillion travels to Elk Point-Jefferson on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.