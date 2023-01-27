FREEMAN — Avon outlasted Freeman 38-37 in boys’ basketball action on Friday.
Landon Thury posted 15 points and nine rebounds for Avon. Jaden Stahl netted 10 points. Trace Pelton added 11 rebounds in the victory.
David Walter led Freeman with 11 points and seven rebounds. Ethan Balvin added 10 points and three steals.
Avon travels to Colome on Monday. Freeman heads to Alcester-Hudson on Thursday.
AVON (2-10)10 6 15 7 — 38
FREEMAN (3-10)3 1713 4 — 37
Platte-Geddes 65, Colome 46
PLATTE — Hayden Sprik scored a game-high 18 points to lead Platte-Geddes past Colome 65-46 in boys’ basketball action on Friday.
Dawson Hoffman scored 13 points for Platte-Geddes. Tanner Dyk grabbed nine rebounds and Parker Bailey added nine points and three steals in the victory.
Joseph Laprath led Colome with 16 points and nine rebounds. Billy Looking Cloud added 13 points.
Platte-Geddes, 8-4, travels to Chamberlain on Tuesday. Colome, 6-5, hosts Avon on Monday.
COLOME (6-5)13 118 13 — 46
PLATTE-GEDDES (8-4)12 1220 21 — 65
Tripp-Delmont-Armour 46, Burke 32
BURKE — Tripp-Delmont-Armour ran its win streak to eight straight with a 46-32 victory over Burke in boys’ basketball action on Friday.
Isaac Wunder scored 19 points and Mason Reiner had 11 points to lead TDA. Riley Spaans grabbed 15 rebounds and Jaden Groneweg added eight rebounds in the victory.
For Burke, Reede Benter scored 14 points and had five assists. Dawson York grabbed nine rebounds.
TDA, 9-2, hosts Gayville-Volin on Tuesday in Tripp. Burke hosts Andes Central-Dakota Christian on Monday.
TRI-DEL-ARM (9-2)14 1013 9 — 46
BURKE (2-8)10 38 11 — 32
