MISSOULA, Mont.—Montana quarterback Lucas Johnson passed for 180 yards, ran for 75 and accounted for three touchdowns in leading the No. 2/3 Grizzlies to a 24-7 win against South Dakota Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

Johnson led touchdown drives on two of Montana’s first three possession to stake the home team to a 13-0 lead. That proved plenty for a Griz defense that kept South Dakota out of the end zone until midway through the fourth quarter. Montana held South Dakota to 90 yards rushing, 119 passing and applied consistent pressure to signal caller Carson Camp.

