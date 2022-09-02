EL PASO, TEXAS – South Dakota went 2-0 on day one of the Borderland Invitational Friday with a 3-1 win over Portland State (25-20, 25-19, 26-24, 25-11) and a 3-2 win over New Mexico (25-23, 25-12, 25-23, 27-25, 15-6).

Elizabeth Juhnke recorded her first two double-doubles on the season, while Brooklyn Schram had a match-high 46 assists in game one and Lolo Weideman added a match-high 24 digs in game two. 

