EL PASO, TEXAS – South Dakota went 2-0 on day one of the Borderland Invitational Friday with a 3-1 win over Portland State (25-20, 25-19, 26-24, 25-11) and a 3-2 win over New Mexico (25-23, 25-12, 25-23, 27-25, 15-6).
Elizabeth Juhnke recorded her first two double-doubles on the season, while Brooklyn Schram had a match-high 46 assists in game one and Lolo Weideman added a match-high 24 digs in game two.
South Dakota finishes the Borderland Invitational with an 11:30 a.m. matchup against UTEP Saturday.
USD 3, PORTLAND STATE 1: Juhnke recorded her first double-double of the season with 24 kills and 16 digs amidst South Dakota’s explosive offensive effort. Madison Harms followed with 12 kills of her own to compliment the team’s .336 hitting percentage, while Schram added 46 assists, a match high.
“I am really proud of this team for their fight today,” said head coach Leanne Williamson. “Portland State is a really good team, but I felt that we got better as the match went on. Once we got into the fourth set, we played very confidently and found ways to make plays.”
In the backcourt, libero Lolo Weideman had 12 digs and three service aces alongside Alaina Wolff’s 11 digs. Middle blocker Brynn Paumen held down the net for the Coyotes, putting up four blocks, including two solo blocks, and seven kills. Paumen also contributed the winning kill in set three to give South Dakota the leading edge.
Portland State received 15 kills from outside hitter Makayla Lewis while Sophia Meyers followed with nine kills, two service aces, and 11 digs. Madison Friebel (20) and Teniyah Leuluai (16) combined to put up 36 assists for the Vikings and Ellie Snook had a team-high 15 digs.
USD 3, NEW MEXICO 2: Juhnke recorded her second double-double of the season, while Schram earned a career-high in her 47 assists. Harms added 13 kills as well as six blocks to help the Coyotes in the five-set battle. Libero Lolo Weideman tied with New Mexico’s Alena Moldan for a match-high 24 digs, while Beckett and senior Aimee Adams each added nine kills for South Dakota.
“We got a good jump on New Mexico in the first set but struggled to maintain the big lead that we had built. They were extremely scrappy defensively and made our attackers take multiple swings in the rally,” said Williamson.
Along with Moldan’s 24 digs, New Mexico received a match-high 23 kills from outside hitter Kaitlynn Biassou, who also added 11 digs. Kali Wolf followed with 16 kills and nine digs. Setter Aniless Sher tallied 50 assists, four service aces and nine digs for the Lobos.
First-year freshman Beckett played in her second collegiate match and recorded a career-high nine kills and four digs
