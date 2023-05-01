NORFOLK, Neb. — The Cedar Catholic Trojans got two wins apiece from Carson Noecker and Laney Kathol at the Mid-State Conference Tournament track and field meet Saturday.

For the Cedar Catholic boys team that ended the tournament fifth with 65 points, Noecker ran a 4:29.50 1600 meter run, winning by 22.43 seconds, while clocking a 9:12.39 3200 meter run, winning by 1:23.83.

