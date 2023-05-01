NORFOLK, Neb. — The Cedar Catholic Trojans got two wins apiece from Carson Noecker and Laney Kathol at the Mid-State Conference Tournament track and field meet Saturday.
For the Cedar Catholic boys team that ended the tournament fifth with 65 points, Noecker ran a 4:29.50 1600 meter run, winning by 22.43 seconds, while clocking a 9:12.39 3200 meter run, winning by 1:23.83.
On the HCC girls team that finished fourth with 66 points, Kathol won the 400 meter dash with a time of 59.78 seconds as well as the 800 meter run with a time of 2:25.29.
Cedar Catholic’s team of Christensen, Lauren Bernecker, Grace Reifenrath and Kathol won the 4x400 meter relay with a time of 4:12.33.
The team of Christensen, Grace Reifenrath, Sophia Reifenrath and Bernecker finished fourth in the 4x100 meter relay with a time of 53.44 seconds.
HCC’s quartet of Bernecker, Claire Rolfes, Ava Noecker and Kathol placed second in the 4x800 meter relay with a time of 10:32.26.
Lauren Bernecker finished third in the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:02.78.
Lexi Eickhoff finished third in the discus throw with a distance of 107-11. fourth in the shot put with a distance of 37-01.25.
Faith Christensen was fourth in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.14 seconds.
Grace Reifenrath finished fifth in the 200 meter dash with a time of 27.74 seconds.
For the boys, Noecker almost won the 800 meter run as well, but Trojans teammate Carson Arens won by a slim 0.68 second margin in that event. Arens also finished third in the 400 meter dash with a time of 52.00 seconds.
The team of Nolan Becker, Noecker, Matthew Loecker and Arens won the 4x800 meter relay with a time of 8:27.68.
HCC’s Breiton Whitmire, Tyan Baller, Nolan Becker, Carson Arens finished third in the 4x400 meter relay with a time of 3:38.30.
Whitmire, Baller, Jaymison Cattau, Braedon Reifenrath were fourth in 4x100 meter relay at 46.54 seconds.
Jaxson Bernecker registered a third place finish in the discus throw with a distance of 158-02.
Crofton’s Braxston Foxhoven finished fifth in the pole vault with a distance of 11-00.00. Teammate Jace Foxhoven was fifth in the triple jump with a distance of 41-03.00.
Crofton’s girls team got two wins from Jordyn Arens.
Jordyn Arens won the 1600 meter run with a time of 5:43.52 and the 3200 meter run with a time of 12:24.95.
Ellie Tramp finished second in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 15.25 seconds. She was also second in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 48.84 seconds.
Sophia Wortmann finished third in the 1600 meter run with a time of 6:06.12.
Rylie Arens was third in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:31.44.
Caitlin Guenther finished fourth in the triple jump with a distance of 34-03.50 and fifth in the discus throw with a distance of 106-11.
The Warriors’ team of Kaylee Match, Sophia Wortmann, Rylie Arens and Elizabeth Wortmann finished fourth in the 4x800 meter relay with a time of 10:46.37.
Crofton’s team of Sammie Allen, Blair Jordan, Caitlin Guenther and Tramp finished fifth in the 4x100 meter relay with a time of 53.59 seconds.
The Warriors’ team of Kaylee Mauch, Elizabeth Wortmann, Rylie Arens and Tramp finished fifth in the 4x400 meter relay with a time of 4:28.18.
