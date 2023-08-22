ALEXANDRIA — The Freeman Flyers took the win over the Platte/Geddes Black Panther 25-15 and 25-13 in the Hanson Early Bird Volleyball Tournament.
Freeman will face Hanson in the championship on Thursday.
Zenovia Butler had four kills and seven digs for the Freeman Flyers. Emily Mendal earned four kills and five digs. Ashlin Jacobsen got eight digs and Erica Swensen five.
Hadley Hanson led Platte/Geddes with 16 digs. Baleigh Nachtigal had 17 assists. Karly VanDerWerff got 11 digs and five kills.
Hanson 2, Avon 1
ALEXANDRIA — Hanson beat Avon 25-23, 23-25, 25-19 to get to the championship game in the Hanson Early Bird Volleyball tournament.
Taziah Hawkins had 12 kills for Hanson. Cadence Jarding made 17 assists and Jersey Kampshoff had 13. Also for the Beaverettes, Claire got 16 digs to solidify Hanson’s win.
Courtney Sees led the Lady Pirates with 11 kills and 14 digs for Avon. McKenna Kocmich came up with 19 assists and 14 digs. Jordyn Voight and Alexis Vanderlei both posted a total of 10 digs each. Macy Voight led with 13 digs for Avon.
Hanson will face Freeman in the championship on Thursday.
Freeman 2, SCW 0
ALEXANDRIA — The Freeman Flyers opened the Hanson Early Bird Tournament with a 25-19, 25-19 victory over Sanborn Central-Woonsocket on Tuesday.
Ella Waltner had five kills and two blocks for Freeman. Cami Fransen posted 13 assists. Zoe Butler had 15 digs and Vaida Ammann added 12 digs in the victory.
Liz Boschee finished with six kills for SCW. Makenzie Schley added 10 assists and 11 digs.
SCW will face Freeman Academy-Marion in consolation action on Thursday.
Avon 2, Wessington Springs 0
ALEXANDRIA — Avon outlasted Wessington Springs 26-24, 26-24 in the opening round of the Hanson Early Bird Tournament on Tuesday.
Courtney Sees posted 13 kills and 10 digs for Avon. Kenna Kocmich had 24 assists. Lila Vanderlei finished with seven kills and 10 digs. Lexi Vanderlei added 12 digs in the victory.
For Wessington Springs, Avery Orth posted eight kills and Caroline Witte had six blocks. Alyssa Grohs finished with 18 assists and Hannah Heezen added 13 digs for the Spartans.
Wessington Springs will face Andes Central-Dakota Christian in consolation play on Thursday.
Hanson 2, ACDC 0
ALEXANDRIA — Hanson opened up the Hanson Early Bird Tournament with a 25-20, 25-16 victory over Andes Central-Dakota Christian on Tuesday.
Taziah Hawkins had five kills and seven digs, and Jazzy Campbell had five kills for Hanson. Jerzey Kampshoff posted nine assists and two ace serves. Claire Bridge added six digs and three ace serves in the victory.
Mahpiyah Irving led AC-DC with two kills, four assists and three ace serves. Hannah Tronvold added four digs.
AC-DC plays Wessington Springs in consolation play on Thursday.
Platte-Geddes 2, Freeman Academy-Marion 0
ALEXANDRIA — Platte-Geddes Black Panthers took a victory over Freeman Academy Bearcats 25-18, and 25-11 in the Hanson Early Bird Volleyball Tournament.
For the Lady Black Panthers, Karly VanDerWerff posted five kills and 13 digs. Baleigh Nachtigal came up with 15 assists. Hadley Hanson made 11 digs and Karson Sondergroth had nine. Hadley Hanson added five serves.
Emma McConniel had 14 digs and Isabelle McConniel served up 14 assists for the Lady Bearcats.
Other Matches
Alcester-Hudson 3, Menno 2
ALCESTER — Alcester-Hudson outlasted Menno 16-25, 26-15, 21-25, 25-15, 15-10 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday. The match was the season opener for both squads.
Alexis Gray had 10 kills and 10 digs, and Hannah Ahart had 29 assists for Alcester-Hudson. Elly Doering posted seven kills. Jenna Manning had 20 digs and Emma Moller added three ace serves in the victory.
Ashton Massey posted seven kills, four blocks and 12 digs to lead Menno. Joslynn Fischer had 10 digs and five ace serves. Ellyana Ulmer posted 16 digs. Kaelie Derby posted four blocks and three ace serves. Maggie Miller added 11 digs in the effort.
Alcester-Hudson takes on Dell Rapids St. Mary on Thursday. Menno travels to Centerville on Thursday.
Alcester-Hudson won the JV match 25-21, 25-14.
Parker 3, Irene-Wakonda 0
IRENE — Parker swept past Irene-Wakonda 25-12, 25-21, 25-21 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday. The match served as the season opener for both squads.
Halle Berens led a balanced Parker attack with six kills and 12 digs. Hannah Schafer posted 10 assists. Brooklyn Berens finished with 15 digs and Jenna Van Velzen added 10 digs in the victory.
Madison Orr posted eight kills and 28 digs for Iren-Wakonda. Hailey Orr had 15 assists. Emerson Flynn finished with eight assists and 14 digs. Paige O’Daniel posted six kills. Quinn McDonald had 25 digs, Addison Brockmueller posted 22 digs. Zoey Anderson had 12 digs and Jenna Sees added 10 digs for the Eagles.
Parker travels to Tri-Valley on Thursday. Irene-Wakonda travels to Scotland on Thursday.
Irene-Wakonda won the JV match 25-23, 25-21.
West Central 3, Vermillion 2
VERMILLION — West Central outlasted Vermillion 24-26, 25-14, 23-25, 25-13, 15-8 in Dakota XII Conference volleyball action on Tuesday in Vermillion. The match served as the season opener for both squads.
For West Central, Marissa Dobbs led the way with 10 kills and nine assists. Ellie Lienhard had 12 assists. Jocelyn Nilson posted 27 digs, Landry Heath had 13 digs and Cambree Ideker added four ace serves in the victory.
West Central travels to Dell Rapids on Thursday. Vermillion hosts Wagner on Thursday.
Centerville 3, Viborg-Hurley 0
CENTERVILLE — Centerville swept Viborg-Hurley 25-8, 25-19, 25-18 in the volleyball season opener for both squads.
Thea Gust had nine kills and Lillie Eide posted eight kills for Centerville. Keira Austin added 26 assists in the victory.
Aubree Schwartz led Viborg-Hurley with eight kills and 11 digs. Mataya Vannorsdel had 11 assists. Charley Nelson posted 28 digs and Jenna Graves added three ace serves for the Cougars.
Centerville hosts Menno on Thursday. Viborg-Hurley hosts Hills-Beaver Creek, Minnesota on Aug. 29.
Centerville won the JV match 2-0.
