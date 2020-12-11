SPEARFISH — Yankton junior guard Ellie Karolevitz had another big night and the Gazelles captured their first victory of the season with a 53-35 win over Spearfish on Friday night out in Spearfish.
Karolevitz scored 20 points, grabbed 16 rebounds, handed out six assists and added three steals for Yankton (1-1), which out-rebounded Spearfish 35-18 and attempted 18 more shots.
Junior Jordynn Salvatori added 10 points, and junior Molly Savey tallied five points and four rebounds for Yankton. Junior Kate Beeman scored nine points, and junior Annika Gordon added five points and three rebounds.
Spearfish (0-1) got 13 points from Hannah Schoon, and eight points each from Stella Marcus and Erin Rotert. Maria Bouman pulled down five rebounds.
Yankton will play at Rapid City Stevens today (Saturday) at 2 p.m. Central.
In the C-game, Spearfish edged the Gazelles 51-45. For Yankton, Macy Drotzmann led the way with 17 points and eight rebounds. Bailey LaCroix posted 11 points and Claire Tereshinski added 10 points for the Gazelles.
YANKTON (1-1)
Jillian Eidsness 0-1 0-0 0; Annika Gordon 2-4 1-2 5; Ellie Karolevitz 9-19 1-4 20; Claire Tereshinski 0-0 0-0 0; Britta Pietila 0-0 0-0 0; Kate Beeman 2-7 5-6 9; Jordynn Salvatori 4-6 2-3 10; Bailey LaCroix 0-0 0-0 0; Molly Savey 2-9 0-0 5; Paige Gullikson 0-2 2-2 2; Lina Bauer 0-0 0-0 0; Elle Feser 0-1 2-4 2. TOTALS 19-50 13-21 53.
SPEARFISH (0-1)
Grace Karp 0-0 0-0 0; Hannah Schoon 5-5 3-4 13; Stella Marcus 4-13 0-0 8; Kylie Stalder 0-1 0-0 0; Maddi Doren 0-1 1-2 1; Erin Rotert 3-5 2-3 8; Sydney Gusso 0-0 0-0 0; Lily McCarty 1-4 0-0 3; Anna Engen 1-1 0-2 2; Ava Muth 0-0 0-0 0; Maria Bouman 0-2 0-0 0; KylieJo Symonds 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 14-32 6-11 35.
Three-Pointers — YHS 2-13 (Karolevitz 1-4, Savey 1-7, Eidsness 0-1, Salvatori 0-1), SPEAR 1-9 (McCarty 1-3, Stalder 0-1, Marcus 0-5). Total Rebounds — YHS 35 (Karolevitz 16), SPEAR 18 (Bouman 5). Assists — YHS 12 (Karolevitz 6), SPEAR 1 (Schoon). Turnovers — YHS 20, SPEAR 9. Personal Fouls — SPEAR 19, YHS 11. Fouled Out — None.
