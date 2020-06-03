The players selected for the 2020 South Dakota High School All-Star Football Game have been announced. The 2020 game, which was to be held this month in Vermillion, was cancelled due to concerns regarding coronavirus.
Selections to the “Red” team included Kobe Culver and Trevor Tarr of Vermillion, Alex Docken and Brad Christensen of Beresford, Taddaniam Green and Braeden Wright of Dakota Valley, and Ethan Engen of Viborg-Hurley.
Selections to the “Blue” team included Joshua Crownover of Bon Homme and Preston Nedved of Wagner.
