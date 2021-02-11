BASKETBALL

THURSDAY’S S.D. BOYS

Aberdeen Central 78, Brookings 45

Aberdeen Christian 63, North Central Co-Op 27

Aberdeen Roncalli 52, Britton-Hecla 49

Arlington 73, Lake Preston 51

Brandon Valley 73, Huron 37

Burke 81, Kimball/White Lake 51

Clark/Willow Lake 49, Redfield 42

Corsica/Stickney 70, Freeman 26

DeSmet 56, Wolsey-Wessington 42

Dell Rapids St. Mary 66, Howard 61

Lower Brule 54, Ipswich 43

Lyman 76, Philip 43

Potter County 65, Faulkton 43

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 53, Mitchell 49

Waverly-South Shore 51, Waubay/Summit 47

Western Christian, Iowa 80, Sioux Falls Christian 78

White River 80, Stanley County 42

THURSDAY’S S.D. GIRLS

Aberdeen Christian 37, North Central Co-Op 22

Brookings 41, Aberdeen Central 32

Florence/Henry 62, Dakota Valley 57

Howard 54, Dell Rapids St. Mary 39

Huron 51, Brandon Valley 46

Lower Brule 65, Ipswich 55

Parkston 42, Freeman 34

Scotland 56, Bridgewater-Emery 47

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 65, Sioux City, East, Iowa 33

THURSDAY’S NEB. BOYS

Alliance 73, Rapid City Christian, S.D. 61

David City 58, Madison 55

Deshler 52, Red Cloud 9

Falls City 45, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 35

Freeman 44, Johnson-Brock 43, OT

Guardian Angels 51, Pierce 33

Kearney Catholic 57, Lincoln Christian 42

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 79, Wisner-Pilger 66

McCook 52, Gering 46

Mead 44, Elmwood-Murdock 31

Riverside 70, Spalding Academy 62

Silver Lake 51, Giltner 24

St. Mary’s 73, West Holt 38

Waverly 39, Hastings 35

Weeping Water 44, Falls City Sacred Heart 41

Wood River 59, Minden 51

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Winnebago vs. Omaha Nation, ppd. to Feb 11th.

THURSDAY’S NEB. GIRLS

Arthur County 47, Sandhills/Thedford 40

Bellevue West 62, Bennington 44

Bishop Neumann 49, Omaha Roncalli 38

Bridgeport 77, Morrill 57

Central City 54, Columbus Lakeview 49

Clarkson/Leigh 51, Stanton 26

Columbus 52, Lincoln Southeast 42

David City 43, Madison 19

Deshler 44, Red Cloud 30

Elgin Public/Pope John 48, Summerland 46

Elmwood-Murdock 53, Mead 27

Freeman 50, Johnson-Brock 36

Garden County 46, Leyton 28

Gering 47, McCook 39

Grand Island Northwest 62, Boone Central/Newman Grove 28

Guardian Angels 33, Pierce 25

Hastings St. Cecilia 41, Grand Island Central Catholic 26

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 53, Falls City 43

Lincoln Christian 39, Kearney Catholic 35

Lincoln Lutheran 32, Auburn 22

Lincoln Northeast 52, Bellevue East 48

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 63, Boys Town 10

Malcolm 57, Yutan 27

Medicine Valley 54, Maxwell 41

Nebraska Christian 41, Palmer 15

North Bend Central 59, Howells/Dodge 38

North Central 41, Valentine 25

North Platte 50, Scottsbluff 42

North Platte St. Patrick’s 41, Hershey 30

Omaha Christian Academy 39, College View Academy 17

Omaha Duchesne Academy 47, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 27

Osceola 39, Heartland 27

Osmond 49, Winside 28

Papillion-LaVista South 44, Elkhorn South 34

Ralston 38, Schuyler 34

Ravenna 56, Gibbon 17

Santee def. Elba, forfeit

Seward 44, Wayne 39

Shelby/Rising City 38, East Butler 26

Silver Lake 44, Giltner 17

Sutherland 44, Paxton 36

Wahoo 73, Plattsmouth 29

Waverly 39, Hastings 35

Weeping Water 44, Falls City Sacred Heart 41

West Holt 49, St. Mary’s 43

Wisner-Pilger 58, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 56

Wood River 69, Minden 50

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Winnebago vs. Omaha Nation, ppd. to Feb 11th.___

