BASKETBALL
THURSDAY’S S.D. BOYS
Aberdeen Central 78, Brookings 45
Aberdeen Christian 63, North Central Co-Op 27
Aberdeen Roncalli 52, Britton-Hecla 49
Arlington 73, Lake Preston 51
Brandon Valley 73, Huron 37
Burke 81, Kimball/White Lake 51
Clark/Willow Lake 49, Redfield 42
Corsica/Stickney 70, Freeman 26
DeSmet 56, Wolsey-Wessington 42
Dell Rapids St. Mary 66, Howard 61
Lower Brule 54, Ipswich 43
Lyman 76, Philip 43
Potter County 65, Faulkton 43
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 53, Mitchell 49
Waverly-South Shore 51, Waubay/Summit 47
Western Christian, Iowa 80, Sioux Falls Christian 78
White River 80, Stanley County 42
THURSDAY’S S.D. GIRLS
Aberdeen Christian 37, North Central Co-Op 22
Brookings 41, Aberdeen Central 32
Florence/Henry 62, Dakota Valley 57
Howard 54, Dell Rapids St. Mary 39
Huron 51, Brandon Valley 46
Lower Brule 65, Ipswich 55
Parkston 42, Freeman 34
Scotland 56, Bridgewater-Emery 47
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 65, Sioux City, East, Iowa 33
THURSDAY’S NEB. BOYS
Alliance 73, Rapid City Christian, S.D. 61
David City 58, Madison 55
Deshler 52, Red Cloud 9
Falls City 45, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 35
Freeman 44, Johnson-Brock 43, OT
Guardian Angels 51, Pierce 33
Kearney Catholic 57, Lincoln Christian 42
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 79, Wisner-Pilger 66
McCook 52, Gering 46
Mead 44, Elmwood-Murdock 31
Riverside 70, Spalding Academy 62
Silver Lake 51, Giltner 24
St. Mary’s 73, West Holt 38
Waverly 39, Hastings 35
Weeping Water 44, Falls City Sacred Heart 41
Wood River 59, Minden 51
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Winnebago vs. Omaha Nation, ppd. to Feb 11th.
THURSDAY’S NEB. GIRLS
Arthur County 47, Sandhills/Thedford 40
Bellevue West 62, Bennington 44
Bishop Neumann 49, Omaha Roncalli 38
Bridgeport 77, Morrill 57
Central City 54, Columbus Lakeview 49
Clarkson/Leigh 51, Stanton 26
Columbus 52, Lincoln Southeast 42
David City 43, Madison 19
Deshler 44, Red Cloud 30
Elgin Public/Pope John 48, Summerland 46
Elmwood-Murdock 53, Mead 27
Freeman 50, Johnson-Brock 36
Garden County 46, Leyton 28
Gering 47, McCook 39
Grand Island Northwest 62, Boone Central/Newman Grove 28
Guardian Angels 33, Pierce 25
Hastings St. Cecilia 41, Grand Island Central Catholic 26
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 53, Falls City 43
Lincoln Christian 39, Kearney Catholic 35
Lincoln Lutheran 32, Auburn 22
Lincoln Northeast 52, Bellevue East 48
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 63, Boys Town 10
Malcolm 57, Yutan 27
Medicine Valley 54, Maxwell 41
Nebraska Christian 41, Palmer 15
North Bend Central 59, Howells/Dodge 38
North Central 41, Valentine 25
North Platte 50, Scottsbluff 42
North Platte St. Patrick’s 41, Hershey 30
Omaha Christian Academy 39, College View Academy 17
Omaha Duchesne Academy 47, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 27
Osceola 39, Heartland 27
Osmond 49, Winside 28
Papillion-LaVista South 44, Elkhorn South 34
Ralston 38, Schuyler 34
Ravenna 56, Gibbon 17
Santee def. Elba, forfeit
Seward 44, Wayne 39
Shelby/Rising City 38, East Butler 26
Silver Lake 44, Giltner 17
Sutherland 44, Paxton 36
Wahoo 73, Plattsmouth 29
Waverly 39, Hastings 35
Weeping Water 44, Falls City Sacred Heart 41
West Holt 49, St. Mary’s 43
Wisner-Pilger 58, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 56
Wood River 69, Minden 50
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Winnebago vs. Omaha Nation, ppd. to Feb 11th.___
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.