ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Northwestern went a perfect 20-for-20 from the free throw line in a 63-52 victory over Mount Marty in Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s basketball action on Saturday.
Maddie Jones scored 18 points to lead Northwestern (22-6, 14-6 GPAC). Taylor VanderVelde, Jada Cunningham and Molly Schany each scored 10 points, with Schany grabbing eight rebounds in the victory.
Eve Millar led Mount Marty with 17 points. Kiara Berndt scored 11 points. Aubrey Twedt scored nine points and Macy Kempf finished with eight points for the Lancers.
Mount Marty hosts Doane on Wednesday.
MOUNT MARTY (2-25)
Eve Millar 7-13 2-2 17, Kiara Berndt 4-8 0-0 11, Aubrey Twedt 2-4 4-4 9, Macy Kempf 4-7 0-0 8, Kayla Jacobson 1-2 0-0 3, Emma Jarovski 1-4 0-2 2, Alexsis Kemp 0-1 2-2 2, Camryn Krogman 0-1 0-0 0, Callie Otkin 0-2 0-0 0, Carlie Wetzel 0-1 0-0 0, Alana Bergland 0-2 0-0 0. TOTALS: 19-45 8-10 52.
NORTHWESTERN (22-6)
Maddie Jones 4-7 10-10 18, Taylor VandeVelde 3-9 4-4 10, Jada Cunningham 3-11 2-2 10, Molly Schany 4-13 2-2 10, Devyn Kemble 1-6 0-0 2, Hannah Nerem 2-3 2-2 6, Zoe Heemstra 2-3 0-0 5, Emilee Danner 1-3 0-0 2, Maren Nerem 0-0 0-0. TOTALS: 20-55 20-20 63.
MOUNT MARTY 20 6 14 12 — 52
NORTHWESTERN 17 17 14 15 — 63
Three-Pointers: MMU 6-17 (Berndt 3-5, Millar 1-3, Jacobson 1-2, Twedt 1-2, Jarovski 0-2, Krogman 0-1, Otkin 0-1, Wetzel 0-1), NWC 3-17 (Cunningham 2-7, Heemstra 1-2, Jones 0-2, VanderVelde 0-2, Kemble 0-2, Schany 0-1, Danner 0-1). Rebounds: NWC 37 (Schany 8), MMU 25 (Millar 6, Kempf 6). Personal Fouls: MMU 21, NWC 14. Fouled Out: None. Assists: NWC 13 (Jones 3), MMU 10 (Krogman 3). Turnovers: MMU 17, NWC 15. Blocked Shots: MMU 5 (Twedt 3), NWC 1 (Cunningham 1). Steals: MMU 4 (Millar 2), NWC 4 (Cunningham 4).
