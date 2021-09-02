At the end of May, Carson Haak and Bodie Rutledge found themselves on the discus podium this spring, and now are in the trenches, leading the Buck offensive line this season.
Haak is the starting center and Rutledge the starting left tackle. Both players are in new positions this season and are three-year starters on the offensive line. Haak has moved from left tackle to center while Rutledge has kicked over from right to left tackle.
“(Being) lineman, I shouldn’t say it’s easy, but you don’t have to remember a receiver tree,” Haak said. “We’ve got it pretty well down where we can maybe move in especially for me from tackle to center this year.”
Being three year starters on the offensive line and now seniors, the two are taking advantage of their experiences to lead the younger lineman who are trying to grow into their roles.
“Being center, its a lot of the time just benign straight up and I have to call out and it’s been three years it’s easier to help all those younger guys too,” Haak said.
Yankton head coach Brady Muth said it has been one of his favorite parts of coaching the last few years, seeing Haak and Rutledge grow from freshman who are just getting started, to seniors and leaders on the team.
“They’ve been leadingus for a while, but now they are seniors,” Muth said. “It’s kind of surreal when you see kids when they’re little and you watch them grow up and now they’re here and they’re grown men, they’re strong.”
On top of that, Muth said their leadership and competitiveness are big factors for his team.
“They do everything the right way,” Muth said. “They’re good guys, they’re leaders, not just on the field but in the classroom. They’re amazing in the weight room. If you want a good shot at what it’s like to be a football player, go up in the weight room with those guys and watch them work.”
Haak and Rutledge said they both would spend four to five days a week in the weight room together during track season and over the summer as they prepared for this fall. They now bolster an offensive line that is looking to make life easier for quarterback Rugby Ryken and running back Gavin Swanson.
“I worked on my conditioning quite a bit,” Rutledge said. “Last year was not too good, but I worked a lot on conditioning and trying to remember plays and I think it’s helped out a lot, especially going both ways this year.”
Rutledge also plays on the defensive line for the Bucks. He also protects Ryken’s ‘blindside’ as the left tackle, something he takes pride in doing.
“Blindside is a big job, you don’t want him to get smoked from the back,” Rutledge said. “I’ve been working really hard on call outs and making sure nobody gets hit from the back.”
And while Haak called Rutledge one of his good friends, Muth said there is always a little friendly competition between the two.
“That’s the thing that I think has been the most fun, watching those two compete against each other,” Muth said. “They’ve been competing to see the top dog their entire lives, and they’re chasing each other all the time, even at the state (track) meet.”
“They’re happy for each other, but they want to beat each other, they’re a joy to coach.”
