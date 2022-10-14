The Mount Marty football team will make its final trip outside the state of South Dakota today (Saturday), traveling to Concordia.
The Bulldogs are 2-3 overall and in Great Plains Athletic Conference play. The Lancers take a 2-4 record (1-4 GPAC) into the contest.
Concordia comes into the contest off a 20-12 victory over Dakota Wesleyan, a contest in which the Bulldogs piled up 552 yards of total offense. The Bulldogs have celebrated the return of quarterback D.J. McGarvie, who threw for three touchdowns against the Lancers in a 38-7 Concordia victory in 2021. Korrell Koehlmoos, who ahs 46 catches for 528 yards, has had four straight 100-yard receiving games, and needs just 97 yards to become the Bulldogs’ career receiving yards leader.
CU has won back-to-back games after an 0-3 start.
MMU counters with an offense that has put up 24.5 points per game, led by quarterback Ken Gay II. Gay has thrown for 1,220 yards and nine touchdowns on the season.
Start time is set for 1 p.m.
MMU will play three of its final four games at home, hosting top-ranked Morningside on Oct. 22 and Doane on Oct. 29. After a trip to Mitchell to face rival Dakota Wesleyan on Nov. 5, the Lancers host Jamestown on Nov. 12 to end the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.